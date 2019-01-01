Pinnacle West is a holding company whose principal subsidiary is Arizona Public Service, a vertically integrated electric utility that serves 1.3 million customers across a 35,000-square-mile territory in central Arizona, including Phoenix. APS owns or leases more than 6 gigawatts of power generation capacity, including a 29% ownership stake in the largest nuclear plant in the U.S., Palo Verde. About half of the electricity that APS supplies to customers comes from clean energy sources, including nuclear.