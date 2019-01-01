QQQ
Range
66.15 - 67.9
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/1M
Div / Yield
3.4/5.00%
52 Wk
62.78 - 88.54
Mkt Cap
7.6B
Payout Ratio
65.87
Open
67.43
P/E
13.48
EPS
3.01
Shares
112.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Pinnacle West is a holding company whose principal subsidiary is Arizona Public Service, a vertically integrated electric utility that serves 1.3 million customers across a 35,000-square-mile territory in central Arizona, including Phoenix. APS owns or leases more than 6 gigawatts of power generation capacity, including a 29% ownership stake in the largest nuclear plant in the U.S., Palo Verde. About half of the electricity that APS supplies to customers comes from clean energy sources, including nuclear.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.060

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25

REV659.690M

Pinnacle West Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pinnacle West Capital's (PNW) competitors?

A

Other companies in Pinnacle West Capital’s space includes: Entergy (NYSE:ETR), NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), Evergy (NYSE:EVRG), Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) and PPL (NYSE:PPL).

Q

What is the target price for Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) was reported by Keybanc on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 62.00 expecting PNW to fall to within 12 months (a possible -8.00% downside). 26 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)?

A

The stock price for Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) is $67.39 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.85 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2022.

Q

When is Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) reporting earnings?

A

Pinnacle West Capital’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pinnacle West Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) operate in?

A

Pinnacle West Capital is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.