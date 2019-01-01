|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ: SLDP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Solid Power’s space includes: Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX), Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX), Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) and Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI).
The latest price target for Solid Power (NASDAQ: SLDP) was reported by Needham on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting SLDP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 78.33% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Solid Power (NASDAQ: SLDP) is $7.29 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Solid Power.
Solid Power’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Solid Power.
Solid Power is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.