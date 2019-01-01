QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
(LNW)
Day High/Low
55.86 - 61.23
Vol / Avg.
408.7K / 408.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Week High/Low
55.86 - 61.23
Mkt Cap
5.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open / Close
58.98 / 56.06
P/E
1121.2
EPS
0.98
Float / Outstanding
95.9M / 96.7M
50d Avg. Price
56.06

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW), Quotes and News Summary

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ: LNW) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Light & Wonder Inc, formerly Scientific Games Corp is a provider of gaming products, systems, and services to the lottery and pari-mutuel industries. The firm operates in the below segments. The Gaming business segment that derives majority revenue sells gaming machines, VGTs, VLTs, and conversion kits and parts, leases or provides gaming machines, server-based systems. SciPlay business segment develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games played on various mobile and web platforms. iGaming business segment provides customizable software design, development, licensing, maintenance, and support services.
Read More

Light & Wonder Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Light & Wonder (LNW) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Light & Wonder (NASDAQ: LNW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Light & Wonder's (LNW) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Light & Wonder.

Q
What is the target price for Light & Wonder (LNW) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Light & Wonder

Q
Current Stock Price for Light & Wonder (LNW)?
A

The stock price for Light & Wonder (NASDAQ: LNW) is $56.06 last updated Fri Apr 29 2022 20:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does Light & Wonder (LNW) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Light & Wonder.

Q
When is Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) reporting earnings?
A

Light & Wonder does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Light & Wonder (LNW) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Light & Wonder.

Q
What sector and industry does Light & Wonder (LNW) operate in?
A

Light & Wonder is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.