Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW), Quotes and News Summary

Light & Wonder Inc, formerly Scientific Games Corp is a provider of gaming products, systems, and services to the lottery and pari-mutuel industries. The firm operates in the below segments. The Gaming business segment that derives majority revenue sells gaming machines, VGTs, VLTs, and conversion kits and parts, leases or provides gaming machines, server-based systems. SciPlay business segment develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games played on various mobile and web platforms. iGaming business segment provides customizable software design, development, licensing, maintenance, and support services.