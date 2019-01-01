QQQ
Royal Gold Inc enquires and manages precious metal royalties and streams, with a focus on gold. The company operates by purchasing a percentage of the metal produced from a mineral property for an initial payment, without assuming responsibility of mining operations. Similarly, precious metal streams are purchase agreements with mine operators providing the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced from a mine, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment. Generally Royal Gold does not conduct any work on the properties in which it holds royalty and streaming assets. The company owns a portfolio of producing, development, evaluation, and exploration royalties and streams, and the majority of group revenue is generated from Canada, Mexico, Chile, and the United States.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9701.050 0.0800
REV165.200M168.521M3.321M

Royal Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Royal Gold (RGLD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Royal Gold's (RGLD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Royal Gold (RGLD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) was reported by JP Morgan on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 143.00 expecting RGLD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.92% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Royal Gold (RGLD)?

A

The stock price for Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) is $116.34 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Royal Gold (RGLD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 21, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 6, 2022.

Q

When is Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) reporting earnings?

A

Royal Gold’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Royal Gold (RGLD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Royal Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Royal Gold (RGLD) operate in?

A

Royal Gold is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.