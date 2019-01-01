QQQ
Range
39.49 - 41.78
Vol / Avg.
50.5K/230.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
36.7 - 80.42
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
40.63
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
29.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Montrose Environmental Group Inc is an environmental services company. The firm's operating segments are Assessment, Permitting and Response, Measurement and Analysis, and Remediation and Reuse. Through its Assessment, Permitting, and Response segment, the company provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response, and environmental audits. Measurement and Analysis include test and analysis of air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants whereas, the Remediation and Reuse segment provide clients with engineering, design, implementation, operations and maintenance services, to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil or create biogas from food or agricultural waste.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.060

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV121.980M

Analyst Ratings

Montrose Environmental Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Montrose Environmental Gr (MEG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE: MEG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Montrose Environmental Gr's (MEG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Montrose Environmental Gr (MEG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE: MEG) was reported by Needham on November 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 84.00 expecting MEG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 102.46% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Montrose Environmental Gr (MEG)?

A

The stock price for Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE: MEG) is $41.49 last updated Today at 3:34:48 PM.

Q

Does Montrose Environmental Gr (MEG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2008 to stockholders of record on November 25, 2008.

Q

When is Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) reporting earnings?

A

Montrose Environmental Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Montrose Environmental Gr (MEG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Montrose Environmental Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Montrose Environmental Gr (MEG) operate in?

A

Montrose Environmental Gr is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.