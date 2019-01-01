|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-01
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE: AKA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in a.k.a. Brands Holding’s space includes: ATRenew (NYSE:RERE), 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS), Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN), PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR).
The latest price target for a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE: AKA) was reported by Keybanc on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting AKA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 67.31% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE: AKA) is $7.77 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for a.k.a. Brands Holding.
a.k.a. Brands Holding’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 1, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for a.k.a. Brands Holding.
a.k.a. Brands Holding is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.