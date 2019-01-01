QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp is a portfolio of online fashion brands built for the next generation of consumers. Through portfolio of high-growth, digitally-focused global brands, it reach a broad audience across accessible price points and varied styles. The current brands all share a common focus on Millennial and Gen Z consumers who seek fashion inspiration on social media and primarily shop online and via mobile devices.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy a.k.a. Brands Holding (AKA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE: AKA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are a.k.a. Brands Holding's (AKA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for a.k.a. Brands Holding (AKA) stock?

A

The latest price target for a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE: AKA) was reported by Keybanc on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting AKA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 67.31% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for a.k.a. Brands Holding (AKA)?

A

The stock price for a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE: AKA) is $7.77 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does a.k.a. Brands Holding (AKA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for a.k.a. Brands Holding.

Q

When is a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) reporting earnings?

A

a.k.a. Brands Holding’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 1, 2022.

Q

Is a.k.a. Brands Holding (AKA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for a.k.a. Brands Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does a.k.a. Brands Holding (AKA) operate in?

A

a.k.a. Brands Holding is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.