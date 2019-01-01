QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/708.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.88 - 40.13
Mkt Cap
5.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
278.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Software
Informatica Inc is a pioneered a new category of software, the Intelligent Data Management Cloud, or IDMC. IDMC is a AI-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance data strategies.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2100.200 -0.0100
REV396.410M406.710M10.300M
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1800.230 0.0500
REV362.270M361.807M-463.000K

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Informatica Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Informatica (INFA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Informatica (NYSE: INFA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Informatica's (INFA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Informatica (INFA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Informatica (NYSE: INFA) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting INFA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.26% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Informatica (INFA)?

A

The stock price for Informatica (NYSE: INFA) is $20.22 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Informatica (INFA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Informatica.

Q

When is Informatica (NYSE:INFA) reporting earnings?

A

Informatica’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Informatica (INFA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Informatica.

Q

What sector and industry does Informatica (INFA) operate in?

A

Informatica is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.