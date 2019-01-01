|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.210
|0.200
|-0.0100
|REV
|396.410M
|406.710M
|10.300M
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.180
|0.230
|0.0500
|REV
|362.270M
|361.807M
|-463.000K
You can purchase shares of Informatica (NYSE: INFA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Informatica’s space includes: Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH), Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), Alight (NYSE:ALIT), CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC).
The latest price target for Informatica (NYSE: INFA) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting INFA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.26% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Informatica (NYSE: INFA) is $20.22 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Informatica.
Informatica’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Informatica.
Informatica is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.