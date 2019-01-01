QQQ
Range
9.73 - 9.9
Vol / Avg.
15.1M/22.6M
Div / Yield
0.7/7.17%
52 Wk
7 - 11.55
Mkt Cap
30.1B
Payout Ratio
32.28
Open
9.84
P/E
5.16
EPS
0.2
Shares
3.1B
Outstanding
Energy Transfer owns a large platform of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid assets primarily in Texas and the U.S. midcontinent region. Its pipeline network transports about 22 trillion British thermal unit per day of natural gas and 4.3 million barrels per day of crude oil. It also has gathering and processing facilities, one of the largest fractionation facilities in the U.S., and fuel distribution. Energy Transfer also owns the Lake Charles gas liquefaction facility. It combined its publicly traded limited and general partnerships in October 2018.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2800.290 0.0100
REV16.590B18.657B2.067B

Analyst Ratings

Energy Transfer Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Energy Transfer (ET) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Energy Transfer's (ET) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Energy Transfer.

Q

What is the target price for Energy Transfer (ET) stock?

A

The latest price target for Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) was reported by Raymond James on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 14.00 expecting ET to rise to within 12 months (a possible 43.22% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Energy Transfer (ET)?

A

The stock price for Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is $9.775 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does Energy Transfer (ET) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.

Q

When is Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) reporting earnings?

A

Energy Transfer’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Energy Transfer (ET) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Energy Transfer.

Q

What sector and industry does Energy Transfer (ET) operate in?

A

Energy Transfer is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.