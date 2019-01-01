QQQ
Range
30.43 - 33.24
Vol / Avg.
14.9M/9.4M
Div / Yield
0.5/1.61%
52 Wk
15.55 - 36.46
Mkt Cap
11.3B
Payout Ratio
6.41
Open
33.02
P/E
19.9
EPS
-0.3
Shares
363.3M
Outstanding
Based in Houston, APA Corp. is an independent exploration and production company. It operates primarily in the U.S., Egypt, the North Sea, and Suriname. At year-end 2020, proved reserves totaled 874 million barrels of oil equivalent, with net reported production of 440 mboe/d (66% of which was oil and natural gas liquids, with the remainder comprising natural gas).

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.4701.290 -0.1800
REV1.920B2.403B483.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

APA Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy APA (APA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of APA (NASDAQ: APA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are APA's (APA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for APA.

Q

What is the target price for APA (APA) stock?

A

The latest price target for APA (NASDAQ: APA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.00 expecting APA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.09% upside). 34 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for APA (APA)?

A

The stock price for APA (NASDAQ: APA) is $31.04 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does APA (APA) pay a dividend?

A

The next APA (APA) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-21.

Q

When is APA (NASDAQ:APA) reporting earnings?

A

APA’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is APA (APA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for APA.

Q

What sector and industry does APA (APA) operate in?

A

APA is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.