Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Universal Technical Institute Inc is an educational institution. It provides undergraduate degree, as well as certificate programs for technicians in the automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine fields. The company's operating segment includes Postsecondary education and Others. It generates maximum revenue from Postsecondary education.

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0700.460 0.3900
REV95.570M105.075M9.505M

Universal Technical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Universal Technical (UTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Universal Technical (NYSE: UTI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Universal Technical's (UTI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Universal Technical (UTI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Universal Technical (NYSE: UTI) was reported by Argus Research on September 25, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting UTI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Universal Technical (UTI)?

A

The stock price for Universal Technical (NYSE: UTI) is $8.55 last updated Today at 2:31:00 PM.

Q

Does Universal Technical (UTI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 31, 2016 to stockholders of record on March 17, 2016.

Q

When is Universal Technical (NYSE:UTI) reporting earnings?

A

Universal Technical’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Universal Technical (UTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Universal Technical.

Q

What sector and industry does Universal Technical (UTI) operate in?

A

Universal Technical is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.