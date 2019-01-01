|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.070
|0.460
|0.3900
|REV
|95.570M
|105.075M
|9.505M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Universal Technical (NYSE: UTI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Universal Technical’s space includes: Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA), Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ:HLG), Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG), Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU).
The latest price target for Universal Technical (NYSE: UTI) was reported by Argus Research on September 25, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting UTI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Universal Technical (NYSE: UTI) is $8.55 last updated Today at 2:31:00 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 31, 2016 to stockholders of record on March 17, 2016.
Universal Technical’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Universal Technical.
Universal Technical is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.