Bioventus Inc is a medical technology company. The company is engaged in developing and commercializing orthobiologic products for the treatment of patients suffering from a broad array of musculoskeletal conditions. The products of the company include Ultrasound Bone Healing, Joint Therapies, and Bioventus Surgical.

Bioventus Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bioventus (BVS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bioventus (NASDAQ: BVS) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bioventus's (BVS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bioventus.

Q

What is the target price for Bioventus (BVS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bioventus (NASDAQ: BVS) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting BVS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 71.67% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bioventus (BVS)?

A

The stock price for Bioventus (NASDAQ: BVS) is $11.65 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bioventus (BVS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bioventus.

Q

When is Bioventus (NASDAQ:BVS) reporting earnings?

A

Bioventus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Bioventus (BVS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bioventus.

Q

What sector and industry does Bioventus (BVS) operate in?

A

Bioventus is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.