|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.480
|REV
|481.270M
|472.133M
|-9.137M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CoreCivic (NYSE: CXW) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CoreCivic’s space includes: Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), EPR Props (NYSE:EPR), Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND), Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC).
The latest price target for CoreCivic (NYSE: CXW) was reported by Wedbush on June 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.85 expecting CXW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.71% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CoreCivic (NYSE: CXW) is $9.14 last updated Today at 5:31:04 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 31, 2020.
CoreCivic’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CoreCivic.
CoreCivic is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.