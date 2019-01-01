QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
CoreCivic Inc is an owner and operator of private prisons and detention centers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment operates roughly 50 facilities and owns most of them. The Community segment owns and operates close to 30 residential reentry centers. The Properties segment owns approximately 15 properties for lease to third parties and government agencies. The vast majority of the company's revenue comes from the Safety segment. Its customers are primarily federal, state, and local government agencies. Commercial contracts are typically 3-5 years long with multiple renewal options. CoreCivic operated as a Real Estate Investment Trust until January 2021 when it was reorganized as a taxable C Corporation.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.480
REV481.270M472.133M-9.137M

CoreCivic Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CoreCivic (CXW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CoreCivic (NYSE: CXW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CoreCivic's (CXW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CoreCivic (CXW) stock?

A

The latest price target for CoreCivic (NYSE: CXW) was reported by Wedbush on June 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.85 expecting CXW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.71% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CoreCivic (CXW)?

A

The stock price for CoreCivic (NYSE: CXW) is $9.14 last updated Today at 5:31:04 PM.

Q

Does CoreCivic (CXW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 15, 2020 to stockholders of record on March 31, 2020.

Q

When is CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) reporting earnings?

A

CoreCivic’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is CoreCivic (CXW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CoreCivic.

Q

What sector and industry does CoreCivic (CXW) operate in?

A

CoreCivic is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.