QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/104.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.3 - 4.83
Mkt Cap
129.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
44.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 7:41AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 4:02PM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 11:08AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 11:04AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 11:03AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 7:22AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 7:09AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 4:11PM
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 4:07PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Repro-Med Systems Inc develops, manufactures and commercializes easy-to-use specialty infusion solutions that improve quality of life for patients around the world. The FREEDOM Syringe Infusion System currently includes the FREEDOM60 and FreedomEdge Syringe Infusion Drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. These devices are used for infusions administered in the home and alternate care settings.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Repro-Med Systems Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Repro-Med Systems (KRMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Repro-Med Systems's (KRMD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Repro-Med Systems (KRMD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on January 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting KRMD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 71.82% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Repro-Med Systems (KRMD)?

A

The stock price for Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) is $2.91 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Repro-Med Systems (KRMD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Repro-Med Systems.

Q

When is Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) reporting earnings?

A

Repro-Med Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Repro-Med Systems (KRMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Repro-Med Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Repro-Med Systems (KRMD) operate in?

A

Repro-Med Systems is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.