You can purchase shares of Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Repro-Med Systems’s space includes: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE), Sonendo (NYSE:SONX), LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR), Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO).
The latest price target for Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on January 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting KRMD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 71.82% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ: KRMD) is $2.91 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Repro-Med Systems.
Repro-Med Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Repro-Med Systems.
Repro-Med Systems is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.