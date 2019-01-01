Fortuna Silver Mines Inc is a Canada-based precious metals producer. Its business operations comprised of mining and related activities in Latin America, including exploration, extraction, and processing of silver- lead, zinc, and silver-gold and the sale of these products. The company operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine in southern Peru and the San Jose silver, gold mine in southern Mexico, and is developing the Lindero gold Project in northern Argentina. Its operating segment includes Bateas; Cuzcatlan and Mansfield. The company generates maximum revenue from the Cuzcatlan segment.