Fortuna Silver Mines Inc is a Canada-based precious metals producer. Its business operations comprised of mining and related activities in Latin America, including exploration, extraction, and processing of silver- lead, zinc, and silver-gold and the sale of these products. The company operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine in southern Peru and the San Jose silver, gold mine in southern Mexico, and is developing the Lindero gold Project in northern Argentina. Its operating segment includes Bateas; Cuzcatlan and Mansfield. The company generates maximum revenue from the Cuzcatlan segment.

Fortuna Silver Mines Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fortuna Silver Mines's (FSM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Fortuna Silver Mines.

Q

What is the target price for Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FSM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)?

A

The stock price for Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE: FSM) is $3.755 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fortuna Silver Mines.

Q

When is Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) reporting earnings?

A

Fortuna Silver Mines’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fortuna Silver Mines.

Q

What sector and industry does Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) operate in?

A

Fortuna Silver Mines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.