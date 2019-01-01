Hamilton Insurance Group Stock (NYSE:HG), Quotes and News Summary

|Open15.210
|Close15.170
|Vol / Avg.31.239K / 349.879K
|Mkt Cap1.672B
|Day Range15.130 - 15.365
|52 Wk Range13.983 - 16.350
Hamilton Insurance Group Stock (NYSE: HG) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Q4 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)
|REV
|Q3 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.410
|REV
|396.266M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
|2023-12-05
|Morgan Stanley
|Bob Huang
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
|Announces
|-
|22.00
|2023-12-05
|BMO Capital
|Michael Zaremski
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Announces
|-
|18.00
|2023-12-05
|JMP Securities
|Matthew Carletti
|Initiates Coverage On
|Market Outperform
|Announces
|-
|21.00
|2023-12-05
|Citigroup
|Michael Ward
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Announces
|-
|19.00
|Ticker
|Company
|Chg %
|Mkt Cap
|HG
|Hamilton Insurance Group
|-0.46%
|1.7B
|ALL
|Allstate
|-7.56%
|36.4B
|CINF
|Cincinnati Financial
|-0.83%
|16.8B
|AFG
|American Finl Gr
|-0.58%
|10B
|MCY
|Mercury General
|-0.76%
|2.2B
You can purchase shares of Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE: HG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Hamilton Insurance Group’s space includes: Allstate (NYSE:ALL), Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), American Finl Gr (NYSE:AFG), Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) and Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC).
The latest price target for Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE: HG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting HG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.02% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE: HG) is $15.17 last updated January 12, 2024 at 4:00 PM EST.
There is no dividend information for Hamilton Insurance Group.
Hamilton Insurance Group’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, February 21, 2024.
There is no upcoming split for Hamilton Insurance Group.
Hamilton Insurance Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.