Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd
(NYSE:HG)
$15.17
-0.07[-0.46%]
At close: Jan 12
$15.17
0[0.00%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Open15.210Close15.170
Vol / Avg.31.239K / 349.879KMkt Cap1.672B
Day Range15.130 - 15.36552 Wk Range13.983 - 16.350

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock (NYSE:HG), Quotes and News Summary

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock (NYSE: HG) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance

Earnings

Q4 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)
REV
Q3 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.410
REV396.266M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
2023-12-05Morgan StanleyBob HuangInitiates Coverage OnOverweightAnnounces-22.00
2023-12-05BMO CapitalMichael ZaremskiInitiates Coverage OnOutperformAnnounces-18.00
2023-12-05JMP SecuritiesMatthew CarlettiInitiates Coverage OnMarket OutperformAnnounces-21.00
2023-12-05CitigroupMichael WardInitiates Coverage OnBuyAnnounces-19.00

Related Companies

TickerCompanyChg %Mkt Cap
HGHamilton Insurance Group-0.46%1.7B
ALLAllstate-7.56%36.4B
CINFCincinnati Financial-0.83%16.8B
AFGAmerican Finl Gr-0.58%10B
MCYMercury General-0.76%2.2B
Q

How do I buy Hamilton Insurance Group (HG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE: HG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hamilton Insurance Group's (HG) competitors?

A

Other companies in Hamilton Insurance Group’s space includes: Allstate (NYSE:ALL), Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), American Finl Gr (NYSE:AFG), Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) and Stewart Information Servs (NYSE:STC).

Q

What is the target price for Hamilton Insurance Group (HG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE: HG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting HG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.02% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Hamilton Insurance Group (HG)?

A

The stock price for Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE: HG) is $15.17 last updated January 12, 2024 at 4:00 PM EST.

Q

Does Hamilton Insurance Group (HG) pay a dividend?

A

There is no dividend information for Hamilton Insurance Group.

Q

When is Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) reporting earnings?

A

Hamilton Insurance Group’s Q4 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Q

Is Hamilton Insurance Group (HG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hamilton Insurance Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Hamilton Insurance Group (HG) operate in?

A

Hamilton Insurance Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.