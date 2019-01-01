Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in designing, manufacturing, and selling capital equipment and expendable tools that are used for assembling semiconductor devices. The company operates through two core segments: Capital equipment, which produces and sells a series of ball bonders, wafer-level bonders, wedge bonders, APS which produces and offers various expendable tools designed for multiple semiconductor packaging applications. The Capital equipment segment contributes the majority of total revenue. The company generates the majority of its total revenue from the overseas market, mainly in the Asia-Pacific region.