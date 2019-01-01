|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.900
|2.190
|0.2900
|REV
|462.740M
|460.888M
|-1.852M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ: KLIC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Kulicke & Soffa Indus’s space includes: Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR).
The latest price target for Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ: KLIC) was reported by Needham on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting KLIC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ: KLIC) is $50.06 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 22, 2021.
Kulicke & Soffa Indus’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Kulicke & Soffa Indus.
Kulicke & Soffa Indus is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.