Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc is a United States-based company that is principally engaged in designing, manufacturing, and selling capital equipment and expendable tools that are used for assembling semiconductor devices. The company operates through two core segments: Capital equipment, which produces and sells a series of ball bonders, wafer-level bonders, wedge bonders, APS which produces and offers various expendable tools designed for multiple semiconductor packaging applications. The Capital equipment segment contributes the majority of total revenue. The company generates the majority of its total revenue from the overseas market, mainly in the Asia-Pacific region.

Kulicke & Soffa Indus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kulicke & Soffa Indus (KLIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ: KLIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kulicke & Soffa Indus's (KLIC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kulicke & Soffa Indus (KLIC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ: KLIC) was reported by Needham on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting KLIC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kulicke & Soffa Indus (KLIC)?

A

The stock price for Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ: KLIC) is $50.06 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kulicke & Soffa Indus (KLIC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 22, 2021.

Q

When is Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) reporting earnings?

A

Kulicke & Soffa Indus’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Kulicke & Soffa Indus (KLIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kulicke & Soffa Indus.

Q

What sector and industry does Kulicke & Soffa Indus (KLIC) operate in?

A

Kulicke & Soffa Indus is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.