Range
5.97 - 6.13
Vol / Avg.
21.8K/24.3K
Div / Yield
0.24/3.93%
52 Wk
5.01 - 8.5
Mkt Cap
291.6M
Payout Ratio
26.51
Open
5.97
P/E
7.35
EPS
0.21
Shares
48.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
NL Industries Inc operates in the component products industry through its majority-owned subsidiary, CompX International Inc. It manufactures engineered components that are sold to a range of industries, including recreational transportation (including boats), postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, gas stations and vending equipment. CompX has three production facilities in the United States, through which it produces a precision ball bearing slides, security products, and ergonomic computer support systems. The company derives most of its revenue from Europe.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV

NL Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NL Industries (NL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NL Industries (NYSE: NL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NL Industries's (NL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for NL Industries (NL) stock?

A

The latest price target for NL Industries (NYSE: NL) was reported by Barclays on May 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting NL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.15% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for NL Industries (NL)?

A

The stock price for NL Industries (NYSE: NL) is $5.9751 last updated Today at 6:19:04 PM.

Q

Does NL Industries (NL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 21, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 1, 2021.

Q

When is NL Industries (NYSE:NL) reporting earnings?

A

NL Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is NL Industries (NL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NL Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does NL Industries (NL) operate in?

A

NL Industries is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.