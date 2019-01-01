|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of NL Industries (NYSE: NL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in NL Industries’s space includes: Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL), HNI (NYSE:HNI), Steelcase (NYSE:SCS), MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) and Interface (NASDAQ:TILE).
The latest price target for NL Industries (NYSE: NL) was reported by Barclays on May 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting NL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.15% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for NL Industries (NYSE: NL) is $5.9751 last updated Today at 6:19:04 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 21, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 1, 2021.
NL Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for NL Industries.
NL Industries is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.