NL Industries Inc operates in the component products industry through its majority-owned subsidiary, CompX International Inc. It manufactures engineered components that are sold to a range of industries, including recreational transportation (including boats), postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, gas stations and vending equipment. CompX has three production facilities in the United States, through which it produces a precision ball bearing slides, security products, and ergonomic computer support systems. The company derives most of its revenue from Europe.