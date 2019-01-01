Comments

brought to you by Benzinga Data
$31.56
0.772.50%
At Close: -
$31.56
00.00%
After Hours: Jul 26, 4:00 PM EDT
Life360 (LIF) Forecast

NewsEarningsGuidanceDividendsAnalyst RatingsInsider TradesShort Interest

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock Quotes, Forecast and News Summary

Life360 Stock (NASDAQ: LIF) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open$30.77
Close$31.56
Volume / Avg.280.13K / 259.72K
Day Range29.97 - 31.56
52 Wk Range26.00 - 36.07
Market Cap$2.32B
P/E Ratio-
Dividend Yield-
ExchangeNASDAQ
RSI
50
Short Interest-
Days to Cover1

About Life360 Inc.
Sector
Information Technology
Industry
Software
Life360 is the world's largest family-focused social network, with over 50 million monthly active us...
EPS worse than industry
Earnings Per Share
EPS is the portion of a company's profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock. It is a key metric for investors to assess a company's profitability.
LIF
ALKT

FAQ

Q

How do I buy Life360 (LIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages

Q

Who are Life360 (LIF) competitors?

A

Other companies in Life360’s space includes: Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT), RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL), SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN).

Q

What is the target price for Life360 (LIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Life360.

Q

What is the forecast for Life360 (LIF) stock?

A

Life360 has a consensus price target of $36.67.

Q

Current stock price for Life360 (LIF)?

A

The stock price for Life360 (NASDAQ: LIF) is $31.56 last updated July 26, 2024 at 4:00 PM EDT.

Q

Does Life360 (LIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Life360.

Q

When is Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) reporting earnings?

A

Life360 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Life360 (LIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Life360.

Q

What sector and industry does Life360 (LIF) operate in?

A

Life360 is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

