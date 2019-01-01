QQQ
Star Group LP is a U. S based company engaged in providing home heating products and services to residential and commercial customers. It offers heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as home security and plumbing services. The company also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.320
REV488.270M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.580
REV236.551M

Star Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Star Group (SGU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Star Group (NYSE: SGU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Star Group's (SGU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Star Group.

Q

What is the target price for Star Group (SGU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Star Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Star Group (SGU)?

A

The stock price for Star Group (NYSE: SGU) is $10.16 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Star Group (SGU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 21, 2022.

Q

When is Star Group (NYSE:SGU) reporting earnings?

A

Star Group’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Star Group (SGU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Star Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Star Group (SGU) operate in?

A

Star Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.