Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB), Quotes and News Summary

Enhabit
(NYSE:EHAB)
$22.49
At close: Jul 1
$22.70
0.2100[0.93%]
After Hours: 4:12PM EDT
Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB)

Enhabit (NYSE: EHAB)

Day High/Low21.45 - 23.51
52 Week High/Low21.45 - 23.51
Open / Close22.85 / 22.74
Float / Outstanding49.6M / 49.9M
Vol / Avg.14.4M / 14.4M
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E10.38
50d Avg. Price22.74
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.52
Total Float-
Enhabit Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. It offers care where patients prefer it: in their homes. It operates business in two segments: home health and hospice. Its home health agencies provide a comprehensive range of Medicare-certified skilled home health services, including skilled nursing, physical, occupational, and speech therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services.
Enhabit Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Enhabit (EHAB) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Enhabit (NYSE: EHAB) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are Enhabit's (EHAB) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Enhabit.

Q
What is the target price for Enhabit (EHAB) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Enhabit

Q
Current Stock Price for Enhabit (EHAB)?
A

The stock price for Enhabit (NYSE: EHAB) is $22.49 last updated July 1, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does Enhabit (EHAB) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enhabit.

Q
When is Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) reporting earnings?
A

Enhabit does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Enhabit (EHAB) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Enhabit.

Q
What sector and industry does Enhabit (EHAB) operate in?
A

Enhabit is in the Healthcare sector and Medical Care Facilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.