DHI Group Inc is a United States-based employment services firm. It provides data, insights, and employment connections through its specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities. Through its websites, it allows Employers, recruiters, and professionals to hire, connect, and find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice, and tailored career-related data. It operates in a single segment, which Tech-focused. Its brands include Dice, ClearanceJobs, and eFinancialCareers. The majority of its revenue comes from the United States.