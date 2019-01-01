|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.000
|REV
|32.210M
|33.748M
|1.538M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of DHI Group (NYSE: DHX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in DHI Group’s space includes: Cars.com (NYSE:CARS), Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO), MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX), trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) and Cian (NYSE:CIAN).
The latest price target for DHI Group (NYSE: DHX) was reported by Lake Street on November 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting DHX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 75.13% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for DHI Group (NYSE: DHX) is $5.71 last updated Today at 6:49:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for DHI Group.
DHI Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for DHI Group.
DHI Group is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.