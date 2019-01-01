QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.72 - 5.83
Vol / Avg.
59.1K/228.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.75 - 6.62
Mkt Cap
285M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.75
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
49.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:24PM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 4:32PM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 10:49AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:28PM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:01PM
Benzinga - Jun 24, 2021, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 4:38PM
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 4:16PM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 5:08PM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
DHI Group Inc is a United States-based employment services firm. It provides data, insights, and employment connections through its specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities. Through its websites, it allows Employers, recruiters, and professionals to hire, connect, and find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice, and tailored career-related data. It operates in a single segment, which Tech-focused. Its brands include Dice, ClearanceJobs, and eFinancialCareers. The majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.000
REV32.210M33.748M1.538M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

DHI Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DHI Group (DHX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DHI Group (NYSE: DHX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DHI Group's (DHX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for DHI Group (DHX) stock?

A

The latest price target for DHI Group (NYSE: DHX) was reported by Lake Street on November 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting DHX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 75.13% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for DHI Group (DHX)?

A

The stock price for DHI Group (NYSE: DHX) is $5.71 last updated Today at 6:49:03 PM.

Q

Does DHI Group (DHX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DHI Group.

Q

When is DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) reporting earnings?

A

DHI Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is DHI Group (DHX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DHI Group.

Q

What sector and industry does DHI Group (DHX) operate in?

A

DHI Group is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.