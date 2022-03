Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 524 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest About Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) .

. ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 18.56% to reach a new 52-week low.

On Monday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) shares set a new yearly low of $100.78 this morning. The stock was down 3.51% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $100.78 this morning. The stock was down 3.51% on the session. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $129.24. Shares traded down 2.55%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $129.24. Shares traded down 2.55%. Unilever (NYSE:UL) shares set a new 52-week low of $43.25. The stock traded down 4.83%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $43.25. The stock traded down 4.83%. Citigroup (NYSE:C) shares set a new 52-week low of $54.07. The stock traded down 1.15%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $54.07. The stock traded down 1.15%. Boeing (NYSE:BA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $176.07. Shares traded down 1.71%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $176.07. Shares traded down 1.71%. HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $55.06 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.15%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $55.06 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.15%. Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) shares were down 3.94% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $271.53.

shares were down 3.94% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $271.53. General Electric (NYSE:GE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $86.91 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.0%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $86.91 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.0%. Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $545.33 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.67%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $545.33 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.67%. Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) shares moved down 3.53% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $53.54, drifting down 3.53%.

shares moved down 3.53% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $53.54, drifting down 3.53%. Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) stock drifted down 0.02% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $58.90.

stock drifted down 0.02% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $58.90. Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1,866.98 on Monday morning, moving down 4.89%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1,866.98 on Monday morning, moving down 4.89%. Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $561.57. The stock was down 5.79% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $561.57. The stock was down 5.79% on the session. General Motors (NYSE:GM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $40.94. The stock was down 3.02% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $40.94. The stock was down 3.02% on the session. Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS) stock drifted down 2.21% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $88.07.

stock drifted down 2.21% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $88.07. Sea (NYSE:SE) stock hit a yearly low of $90.11. The stock was down 7.18% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $90.11. The stock was down 7.18% for the day. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $224.57 and moving down 1.18%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $224.57 and moving down 1.18%. Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) stock hit $2.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.87%.

stock hit $2.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.87%. Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $161.75 and moving down 2.9%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $161.75 and moving down 2.9%. Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) shares fell to $27.03 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.27%.

shares fell to $27.03 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.27%. Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) stock set a new 52-week low of $14.12 on Monday, moving down 5.09%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $14.12 on Monday, moving down 5.09%. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares set a new yearly low of $45.46 this morning. The stock was down 3.02% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $45.46 this morning. The stock was down 3.02% on the session. Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) shares were down 3.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.13.

shares were down 3.33% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.13. Prudential (NYSE:PUK) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $26.88 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.47%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $26.88 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.47%. ING Groep (NYSE:ING) stock hit $9.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.68%.

stock hit $9.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.68%. Barclays (NYSE:BCS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.05 on Monday morning, moving down 2.74%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.05 on Monday morning, moving down 2.74%. BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.88 on Monday morning, moving down 6.99%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.88 on Monday morning, moving down 6.99%. Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $119.08. The stock was down 2.85% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $119.08. The stock was down 2.85% on the session. PPG Indus (NYSE:PPG) shares were down 2.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $119.31.

shares were down 2.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $119.31. Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) stock drifted down 3.94% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $179.34.

stock drifted down 3.94% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $179.34. Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares set a new yearly low of $92.93 this morning. The stock was down 3.09% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $92.93 this morning. The stock was down 3.09% on the session. Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) stock set a new 52-week low of $29.93 on Monday, moving down 1.48%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $29.93 on Monday, moving down 1.48%. Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $141.48. Shares traded down 3.9%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $141.48. Shares traded down 3.9%. Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) stock drifted down 1.75% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $132.48.

stock drifted down 1.75% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $132.48. Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $41.16 on Monday morning, moving down 1.99%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $41.16 on Monday morning, moving down 1.99%. Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares fell to $132.58 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.11%.

shares fell to $132.58 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.11%. Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $128.82 on Monday morning, moving down 2.25%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $128.82 on Monday morning, moving down 2.25%. Fortive (NYSE:FTV) shares moved down 1.73% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $59.27, drifting down 1.73%.

shares moved down 1.73% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $59.27, drifting down 1.73%. Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) shares fell to $32.37 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.13%.

shares fell to $32.37 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.13%. VF (NYSE:VFC) shares hit a yearly low of $53.33. The stock was down 2.53% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $53.33. The stock was down 2.53% on the session. Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $383.01. The stock was down 2.61% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $383.01. The stock was down 2.61% on the session. Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) shares moved down 2.61% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.62, drifting down 2.61%.

shares moved down 2.61% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.62, drifting down 2.61%. Coca-Cola Europacific (NASDAQ:CCEP) stock set a new 52-week low of $44.06 on Monday, moving down 3.63%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $44.06 on Monday, moving down 3.63%. Carnival (NYSE:CCL) stock hit a yearly low of $16.28. The stock was down 4.28% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $16.28. The stock was down 4.28% for the day. DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $95.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.07%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $95.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.07%. Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) shares fell to $35.27 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.61%.

shares fell to $35.27 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.61%. Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) shares were down 4.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.97.

shares were down 4.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.97. Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $77.75. The stock was down 5.48% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $77.75. The stock was down 5.48% on the session. Carnival (NYSE:CUK) stock drifted down 4.29% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.00.

stock drifted down 4.29% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.00. BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) stock drifted down 1.72% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $171.85.

stock drifted down 1.72% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $171.85. Magna International (NYSE:MGA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $59.04. The stock was down 4.57% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $59.04. The stock was down 4.57% on the session. AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) stock drifted down 6.43% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $46.41.

stock drifted down 6.43% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $46.41. KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) shares fell to $14.14 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.24%.

shares fell to $14.14 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.24%. Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) shares set a new yearly low of $29.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.39% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $29.00 this morning. The stock was down 1.39% on the session. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $125.70. Shares traded down 3.77%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $125.70. Shares traded down 3.77%. Xylem (NYSE:XYL) stock hit a yearly low of $83.87. The stock was down 1.07% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $83.87. The stock was down 1.07% for the day. UiPath (NYSE:PATH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.23. The stock was down 3.02% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $27.23. The stock was down 3.02% on the session. Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) shares moved down 3.72% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $160.27, drifting down 3.72%.

shares moved down 3.72% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $160.27, drifting down 3.72%. Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) shares were down 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $183.74.

shares were down 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $183.74. AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) shares were down 4.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $45.17.

shares were down 4.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $45.17. United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.71. The stock was down 7.21% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $33.71. The stock was down 7.21% on the session. First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares made a new 52-week low of $673.81 on Monday. The stock was down 3.83% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $673.81 on Monday. The stock was down 3.83% for the day. EPAM Sys (NYSE:EPAM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $183.33. The stock was down 6.27% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $183.33. The stock was down 6.27% on the session. RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) stock hit $111.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.48%.

stock hit $111.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.48%. Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) shares hit a yearly low of $44.28. The stock was down 3.59% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $44.28. The stock was down 3.59% on the session. Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX) shares moved down 4.71% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.89, drifting down 4.71%.

shares moved down 4.71% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.89, drifting down 4.71%. Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) stock hit a yearly low of $22.93. The stock was down 4.0% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $22.93. The stock was down 4.0% for the day. Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.53 on Monday morning, moving down 6.3%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.53 on Monday morning, moving down 6.3%. Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $100.48. The stock was down 2.38% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $100.48. The stock was down 2.38% on the session. Toro (NYSE:TTC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $86.61 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.6%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $86.61 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.6%. American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) shares hit a yearly low of $13.91. The stock was down 3.77% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.91. The stock was down 3.77% on the session. Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares moved down 6.69% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $32.70, drifting down 6.69%.

shares moved down 6.69% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $32.70, drifting down 6.69%. Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) shares fell to $33.75 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.08%.

shares fell to $33.75 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.08%. IAC/InterActive (NASDAQ:IAC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $97.55 and moving down 2.78%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $97.55 and moving down 2.78%. Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) shares set a new 52-week low of $80.72. The stock traded down 3.27%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $80.72. The stock traded down 3.27%. Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) shares were down 3.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.54.

shares were down 3.89% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.54. BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) shares moved down 3.3% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $35.51, drifting down 3.3%.

shares moved down 3.3% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $35.51, drifting down 3.3%. Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) stock hit a yearly low of $18.44. The stock was down 2.06% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $18.44. The stock was down 2.06% for the day. Trex Co (NYSE:TREX) shares set a new 52-week low of $71.89. The stock traded down 2.44%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $71.89. The stock traded down 2.44%. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus (NYSE:TEVA) shares fell to $7.37 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.47%.

shares fell to $7.37 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.47%. Lear (NYSE:LEA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $134.60. The stock was down 4.72% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $134.60. The stock was down 4.72% on the session. Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) shares moved down 1.65% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $48.26, drifting down 1.65%.

shares moved down 1.65% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $48.26, drifting down 1.65%. Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $55.82 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.61%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $55.82 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.61%. Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.41. The stock was down 2.84% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.41. The stock was down 2.84% on the session. Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) shares set a new yearly low of $22.20 this morning. The stock was down 4.51% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $22.20 this morning. The stock was down 4.51% on the session. Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.23 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.16%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.23 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.16%. UGI (NYSE:UGI) shares set a new 52-week low of $34.37. The stock traded down 3.96%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $34.37. The stock traded down 3.96%. Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) shares fell to $71.05 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.77%.

shares fell to $71.05 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.77%. HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) shares were down 4.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $39.60.

shares were down 4.11% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $39.60. Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) stock hit a yearly low of $15.25. The stock was down 2.85% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $15.25. The stock was down 2.85% for the day. Cemex (NYSE:CX) shares were down 3.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.55.

shares were down 3.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.55. Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) stock drifted down 5.18% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.38.

stock drifted down 5.18% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.38. Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $16.33. Shares traded down 5.03%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $16.33. Shares traded down 5.03%. ITT (NYSE:ITT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $78.55. The stock was down 0.85% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $78.55. The stock was down 0.85% on the session. Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.83 on Monday morning, moving down 1.84%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $27.83 on Monday morning, moving down 1.84%. Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $234.44. Shares traded down 3.96%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $234.44. Shares traded down 3.96%. Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) shares set a new yearly low of $72.51 this morning. The stock was down 4.63% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $72.51 this morning. The stock was down 4.63% on the session. Under Armour (NYSE:UA) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.22. The stock traded down 5.68%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.22. The stock traded down 5.68%. Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) shares hit a yearly low of $50.24. The stock was down 0.87% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $50.24. The stock was down 0.87% on the session. Colfax (NYSE:CFX) stock set a new 52-week low of $37.98 on Monday, moving down 1.76%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $37.98 on Monday, moving down 1.76%. GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.69. The stock was down 6.82% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.69. The stock was down 6.82% on the session. GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) stock hit a yearly low of $40.22. The stock was down 8.38% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $40.22. The stock was down 8.38% for the day. Interactive Brokers Gr (NASDAQ:IBKR) shares hit a yearly low of $58.04. The stock was up 0.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $58.04. The stock was up 0.07% on the session. Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.20. The stock was down 4.85% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.20. The stock was down 4.85% on the session. Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) stock hit $55.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.16%.

stock hit $55.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.16%. OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) stock drifted down 3.99% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $44.26.

stock drifted down 3.99% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $44.26. Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) shares moved down 1.26% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $83.50, drifting down 1.26%.

shares moved down 1.26% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $83.50, drifting down 1.26%. IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) stock hit a yearly low of $104.16. The stock was up 0.37% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $104.16. The stock was up 0.37% for the day. Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) shares set a new yearly low of $34.94 this morning. The stock was down 5.64% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $34.94 this morning. The stock was down 5.64% on the session. BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $62.90. Shares traded down 3.33%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $62.90. Shares traded down 3.33%. Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $53.62 and moving down 4.75%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $53.62 and moving down 4.75%. Axalta Coating Sys (NYSE:AXTA) stock drifted down 7.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.60.

stock drifted down 7.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.60. PVH (NYSE:PVH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $71.42. Shares traded down 8.42%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $71.42. Shares traded down 8.42%. ironSource (NYSE:IS) stock drifted down 0.6% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.88.

stock drifted down 0.6% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.88. Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) stock set a new 52-week low of $126.20 on Monday, moving down 1.51%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $126.20 on Monday, moving down 1.51%. Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.40 on Monday morning, moving down 4.15%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.40 on Monday morning, moving down 4.15%. Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $97.59 on Monday morning, moving down 5.29%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $97.59 on Monday morning, moving down 5.29%. Primerica (NYSE:PRI) stock hit $122.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.85%.

stock hit $122.62 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.85%. Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares set a new 52-week low of $32.28. The stock traded down 2.47%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $32.28. The stock traded down 2.47%. Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) stock hit a yearly low of $13.13. The stock was down 1.7% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.13. The stock was down 1.7% for the day. Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) stock set a new 52-week low of $81.14 on Monday, moving down 1.82%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $81.14 on Monday, moving down 1.82%. Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) stock hit a yearly low of $101.50. The stock was down 1.66% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $101.50. The stock was down 1.66% for the day. Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) shares hit a yearly low of $69.35. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $69.35. The stock was down 2.54% on the session. PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) shares moved down 4.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.73, drifting down 4.25%.

shares moved down 4.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.73, drifting down 4.25%. Melco Resorts and Enter (NASDAQ:MLCO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.63. The stock was down 7.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.63. The stock was down 7.33% on the session. Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) shares moved down 3.39% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $70.70, drifting down 3.39%.

shares moved down 3.39% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $70.70, drifting down 3.39%. Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) shares were down 3.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.50.

shares were down 3.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.50. JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) stock drifted down 5.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.35.

stock drifted down 5.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.35. Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $10.32. Shares traded up 0.24%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $10.32. Shares traded up 0.24%. Air Lease (NYSE:AL) shares were down 4.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $34.41.

shares were down 4.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $34.41. Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) shares set a new yearly low of $22.33 this morning. The stock was down 1.99% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $22.33 this morning. The stock was down 1.99% on the session. Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares fell to $38.22 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.67%.

shares fell to $38.22 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.67%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $12.42. Shares traded down 6.75%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $12.42. Shares traded down 6.75%. Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) shares were down 5.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.79.

shares were down 5.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.79. Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) shares were down 1.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $36.71.

shares were down 1.12% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $36.71. HUTCHMED (China) (NASDAQ:HCM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $19.31. Shares traded down 9.67%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $19.31. Shares traded down 9.67%. RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.41 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 7.22%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.41 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 7.22%. WeWork (NYSE:WE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.50 on Monday morning, moving down 1.26%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.50 on Monday morning, moving down 1.26%. Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) shares hit a yearly low of $55.53. The stock was down 1.32% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $55.53. The stock was down 1.32% on the session. Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) stock hit a yearly low of $20.77. The stock was down 5.7% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $20.77. The stock was down 5.7% for the day. Adient (NYSE:ADNT) shares were down 6.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $32.67.

shares were down 6.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $32.67. Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $33.65 and moving down 1.37%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $33.65 and moving down 1.37%. Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) stock hit $18.94 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.63%.

stock hit $18.94 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.63%. Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) stock drifted down 2.85% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.92.

stock drifted down 2.85% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.92. Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) shares were down 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.40.

shares were down 2.53% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.40. American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.33 on Monday morning, moving down 3.95%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $17.33 on Monday morning, moving down 3.95%. Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) shares fell to $57.98 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.45%.

shares fell to $57.98 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.45%. StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) shares moved down 3.29% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.36, drifting down 3.29%.

shares moved down 3.29% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.36, drifting down 3.29%. TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares moved down 4.36% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.42, drifting down 4.36%.

shares moved down 4.36% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $20.42, drifting down 4.36%. Compass (NYSE:COMP) stock drifted down 3.65% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.64.

stock drifted down 3.65% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.64. Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $23.79. Shares traded down 5.52%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $23.79. Shares traded down 5.52%. Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.48 on Monday morning, moving down 3.51%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.48 on Monday morning, moving down 3.51%. Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) stock hit a yearly low of $145.76. The stock was down 5.27% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $145.76. The stock was down 5.27% for the day. United Breweries Co (NYSE:CCU) shares moved down 0.96% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.25, drifting down 0.96%.

shares moved down 0.96% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.25, drifting down 0.96%. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) stock set a new 52-week low of $41.32 on Monday, moving down 3.15%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $41.32 on Monday, moving down 3.15%. LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.79 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.5%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.79 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.5%. Kyndryl Hldgs (NYSE:KD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.51 on Monday morning, moving down 2.82%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.51 on Monday morning, moving down 2.82%. Terex (NYSE:TEX) shares fell to $36.82 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.06%.

shares fell to $36.82 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.06%. Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares fell to $19.57 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.51%.

shares fell to $19.57 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.51%. Canada Goose Hldgs (NYSE:GOOS) stock drifted down 5.35% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.53.

stock drifted down 5.35% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $22.53. Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) shares set a new yearly low of $61.45 this morning. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $61.45 this morning. The stock was down 1.33% on the session. PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) stock hit $28.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.09%.

stock hit $28.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.09%. Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) stock hit a yearly low of $6.09. The stock was down 2.85% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.09. The stock was down 2.85% for the day. Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) stock drifted down 1.94% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $24.49.

stock drifted down 1.94% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $24.49. BRF (NYSE:BRFS) stock drifted down 3.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.92.

stock drifted down 3.44% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.92. Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) shares moved down 4.91% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $40.82, drifting down 4.91%.

shares moved down 4.91% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $40.82, drifting down 4.91%. Coursera (NYSE:COUR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.37 on Monday morning, moving down 5.46%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.37 on Monday morning, moving down 5.46%. Frontier Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ULCC) shares hit a yearly low of $10.84. The stock was down 5.22% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.84. The stock was down 5.22% on the session. PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.73 on Monday morning, moving down 1.08%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $32.73 on Monday morning, moving down 1.08%. TuSimple Hldgs (NASDAQ:TSP) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.36 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 8.27%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.36 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 8.27%. Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) shares were down 4.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.74.

shares were down 4.76% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $40.74. MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) stock hit $21.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.91%.

stock hit $21.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.91%. Dana (NYSE:DAN) shares hit a yearly low of $15.37. The stock was down 4.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.37. The stock was down 4.07% on the session. Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) shares moved down 4.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.89, drifting down 4.19%.

shares moved down 4.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.89, drifting down 4.19%. Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $14.42 and moving down 3.17%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $14.42 and moving down 3.17%. Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $9.36. Shares traded down 2.97%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $9.36. Shares traded down 2.97%. Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) shares fell to $9.30 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.18%.

shares fell to $9.30 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.18%. Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares moved down 9.07% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.34, drifting down 9.07%.

shares moved down 9.07% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.34, drifting down 9.07%. New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.26%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.17 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.26%. Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) shares made a new 52-week low of $12.06 on Monday. The stock was up 1.3% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $12.06 on Monday. The stock was up 1.3% for the day. Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.62. The stock traded down 5.81%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.62. The stock traded down 5.81%. Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.06 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.75%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.06 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.75%. Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.70. The stock traded down 1.7%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.70. The stock traded down 1.7%. VIZIO Holding (NYSE:VZIO) shares moved down 6.77% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.19, drifting down 6.77%.

shares moved down 6.77% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.19, drifting down 6.77%. Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) shares set a new yearly low of $13.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.55% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $13.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.55% on the session. Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.87 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.1%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.87 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.1%. Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.93. Shares traded down 2.68%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.93. Shares traded down 2.68%. Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.94. The stock was down 2.53% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.94. The stock was down 2.53% on the session. Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) shares moved down 0.97% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.40, drifting down 0.97%.

shares moved down 0.97% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $22.40, drifting down 0.97%. Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.48 on Monday. The stock was down 3.04% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.48 on Monday. The stock was down 3.04% for the day. CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) shares fell to $32.79 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.27%.

shares fell to $32.79 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.27%. Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) shares fell to $21.21 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.14%.

shares fell to $21.21 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.14%. Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) stock set a new 52-week low of $28.47 on Monday, moving down 0.1%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $28.47 on Monday, moving down 0.1%. Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares hit a yearly low of $4.51. The stock was down 2.97% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.51. The stock was down 2.97% on the session. CommScope Hldg Co (NASDAQ:COMM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.91 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.3%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.91 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.3%. Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.70 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.77%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.70 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.77%. Virtus Investment (NASDAQ:VRTS) shares were down 1.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $213.06.

shares were down 1.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $213.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) shares set a new yearly low of $11.21 this morning. The stock was down 6.47% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.21 this morning. The stock was down 6.47% on the session. Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) shares were down 0.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.81.

shares were down 0.58% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.81. Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) stock drifted down 5.41% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.37.

stock drifted down 5.41% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.37. PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) shares made a new 52-week low of $27.56 on Monday. The stock was down 4.27% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $27.56 on Monday. The stock was down 4.27% for the day. Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) shares were down 2.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.70.

shares were down 2.87% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.70. Hello Gr (NASDAQ:MOMO) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.29 on Monday. The stock was down 5.32% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.29 on Monday. The stock was down 5.32% for the day. PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) shares set a new 52-week low of $57.58. The stock traded down 0.6%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $57.58. The stock traded down 0.6%. Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) stock drifted down 3.32% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.51.

stock drifted down 3.32% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.51. Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) shares made a new 52-week low of $27.41 on Monday. The stock was down 1.9% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $27.41 on Monday. The stock was down 1.9% for the day. 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) shares moved down 3.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.20, drifting down 3.25%.

shares moved down 3.25% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.20, drifting down 3.25%. Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $63.86. Shares traded down 1.18%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $63.86. Shares traded down 1.18%. Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) shares fell to $23.86 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.31%.

shares fell to $23.86 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.31%. Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) shares made a new 52-week low of $14.70 on Monday. The stock was down 6.29% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $14.70 on Monday. The stock was down 6.29% for the day. Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.17. The stock was down 1.42% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.17. The stock was down 1.42% on the session. SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) stock hit a yearly low of $24.33. The stock was down 3.76% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $24.33. The stock was down 3.76% for the day. Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.43 on Monday. The stock was down 3.37% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.43 on Monday. The stock was down 3.37% for the day. Guess (NYSE:GES) stock drifted down 4.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.65.

stock drifted down 4.1% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.65. Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) shares set a new yearly low of $7.18 this morning. The stock was down 5.29% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.18 this morning. The stock was down 5.29% on the session. Turning Point (NASDAQ:TPTX) shares hit a yearly low of $24.06. The stock was down 12.3% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $24.06. The stock was down 12.3% on the session. G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) stock hit a yearly low of $23.90. The stock was down 4.07% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $23.90. The stock was down 4.07% for the day. Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.09. The stock traded down 2.35%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.09. The stock traded down 2.35%. Bright Health Gr (NYSE:BHG) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.73 and moving down 11.54%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.73 and moving down 11.54%. Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) shares moved down 0.5% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.94, drifting down 0.5%.

shares moved down 0.5% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.94, drifting down 0.5%. Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) stock set a new 52-week low of $46.41 on Monday, moving down 1.94%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $46.41 on Monday, moving down 1.94%. MYT Netherlands Parent (NYSE:MYTE) shares hit a yearly low of $12.01. The stock was up 0.27% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $12.01. The stock was up 0.27% on the session. Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) shares were down 1.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.32.

shares were down 1.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.32. Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) shares were down 2.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.50.

shares were down 2.34% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.50. FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) stock drifted down 1.68% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.38.

stock drifted down 1.68% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.38. Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) shares fell to $8.06 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.96%.

shares fell to $8.06 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.96%. VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) stock hit a yearly low of $6.15. The stock was down 2.81% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.15. The stock was down 2.81% for the day. HireRight Holdings (NYSE:HRT) stock hit $11.39 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.9%.

stock hit $11.39 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.9%. Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.62. The stock was down 2.51% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.62. The stock was down 2.51% on the session. Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) shares set a new yearly low of $5.86 this morning. The stock was down 5.92% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.86 this morning. The stock was down 5.92% on the session. Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.96 on Monday, moving down 0.33%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.96 on Monday, moving down 0.33%. Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.64 and moving down 3.77%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $7.64 and moving down 3.77%. Chase (AMEX:CCF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $85.91. The stock was down 1.31% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $85.91. The stock was down 1.31% on the session. MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) stock drifted down 2.62% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.86.

stock drifted down 2.62% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.86. Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.62 on Monday, moving down 1.92%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.62 on Monday, moving down 1.92%. Yext (NYSE:YEXT) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.16. The stock traded down 4.6%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.16. The stock traded down 4.6%. ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.57 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.5%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.57 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.5%. Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares fell to $54.57 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.94%.

shares fell to $54.57 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.94%. Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) stock hit $3.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.35%.

stock hit $3.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.35%. PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) stock set a new 52-week low of $26.51 on Monday, moving down 5.32%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $26.51 on Monday, moving down 5.32%. First Watch Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FWRG) shares fell to $12.85 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.6%.

shares fell to $12.85 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.6%. MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) stock hit $16.27 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.05%.

stock hit $16.27 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.05%. WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ:WETF) stock hit $5.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.44%.

stock hit $5.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.44%. Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.42. The stock traded down 1.17%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.42. The stock traded down 1.17%. Science 37 Hldgs (NASDAQ:SNCE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.41. The stock was down 13.25% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.41. The stock was down 13.25% on the session. Day One Biopharmaceutical (NASDAQ:DAWN) shares set a new yearly low of $11.54 this morning. The stock was down 2.92% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.54 this morning. The stock was down 2.92% on the session. Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) shares hit a yearly low of $1.13. The stock was down 6.2% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.13. The stock was down 6.2% on the session. Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.17. The stock traded down 3.74%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.17. The stock traded down 3.74%. Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.97. Shares traded down 13.42%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $8.97. Shares traded down 13.42%. Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $27.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.1%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $27.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.1%. Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $63.12. The stock was down 1.47% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $63.12. The stock was down 1.47% on the session. Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.10 on Monday morning, moving down 1.14%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.10 on Monday morning, moving down 1.14%. Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) stock hit $7.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.68%.

stock hit $7.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.68%. Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.90 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.44%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.90 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.44%. Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE:BLE) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.39 on Monday, moving down 0.52%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.39 on Monday, moving down 0.52%. EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.69. The stock was down 2.16% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.69. The stock was down 2.16% on the session. Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) stock hit $8.73 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.5%.

stock hit $8.73 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.5%. Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.84 on Monday, moving down 3.11%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.84 on Monday, moving down 3.11%. WW International (NASDAQ:WW) stock hit a yearly low of $8.83. The stock was down 2.53% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.83. The stock was down 2.53% for the day. Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) shares hit a yearly low of $10.45. The stock was up 2.63% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.45. The stock was up 2.63% on the session. BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) shares set a new yearly low of $26.00 this morning. The stock was down 6.96% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $26.00 this morning. The stock was down 6.96% on the session. ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) shares made a new 52-week low of $22.01 on Monday. The stock was down 2.36% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $22.01 on Monday. The stock was down 2.36% for the day. Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN) stock drifted down 2.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.14.

stock drifted down 2.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.14. Western Asset Emg Markets (NYSE:EMD) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.48 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.41%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.48 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.41%. Viad (NYSE:VVI) stock hit $28.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.75%.

stock hit $28.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.75%. DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.78. The stock traded down 1.9%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.78. The stock traded down 1.9%. Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) stock set a new 52-week low of $31.23 on Monday, moving down 2.82%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $31.23 on Monday, moving down 2.82%. Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares set a new yearly low of $4.98 this morning. The stock was down 0.98% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.98 this morning. The stock was down 0.98% on the session. Blackrock Enhanced Intl (NYSE:BGY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.51 on Monday morning, moving down 1.25%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.51 on Monday morning, moving down 1.25%. Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) shares made a new 52-week low of $12.79 on Monday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $12.79 on Monday. The stock was up 0.54% for the day. Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) shares moved down 1.31% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.50, drifting down 1.31%.

shares moved down 1.31% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.50, drifting down 1.31%. Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $6.99 and moving down 0.28%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $6.99 and moving down 0.28%. Thornburg Income Builder (NASDAQ:TBLD) stock set a new 52-week low of $16.91 on Monday, moving down 0.04%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $16.91 on Monday, moving down 0.04%. Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) shares were down 2.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.59.

shares were down 2.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.59. Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.47 and moving down 10.36%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.47 and moving down 10.36%. Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares were down 1.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.91.

shares were down 1.7% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.91. Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.35. The stock was down 3.75% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.35. The stock was down 3.75% on the session. Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.74 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.32%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.74 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.32%. a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.93 and moving down 6.35%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.93 and moving down 6.35%. ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) stock hit a yearly low of $32.07. The stock was down 1.32% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $32.07. The stock was down 1.32% for the day. Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.46 on Monday, moving down 18.56%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.46 on Monday, moving down 18.56%. India Fund (NYSE:IFN) shares were down 1.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.40.

shares were down 1.52% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.40. Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.41. The stock was down 1.94% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.41. The stock was down 1.94% on the session. Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) stock drifted down 2.23% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.22.

stock drifted down 2.23% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $18.22. REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.08 on Monday, moving down 7.68%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.08 on Monday, moving down 7.68%. Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) shares were down 3.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.69.

shares were down 3.16% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.69. Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) shares made a new 52-week low of $14.00 on Monday. The stock was down 2.29% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $14.00 on Monday. The stock was down 2.29% for the day. Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares fell to $2.37 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.53%.

shares fell to $2.37 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.53%. Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) shares set a new yearly low of $3.55 this morning. The stock was down 4.91% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.55 this morning. The stock was down 4.91% on the session. Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.69. The stock was down 2.49% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.69. The stock was down 2.49% on the session. Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) stock drifted down 3.25% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.16.

stock drifted down 3.25% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.16. Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:FMTX) shares made a new 52-week low of $8.91 on Monday. The stock was down 0.77% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $8.91 on Monday. The stock was down 0.77% for the day. Revlon (NYSE:REV) shares set a new yearly low of $8.10 this morning. The stock was down 6.32% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $8.10 this morning. The stock was down 6.32% on the session. Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.46 and moving down 6.61%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.46 and moving down 6.61%. NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares fell to $16.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.16%.

shares fell to $16.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.16%. Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.80. Shares traded down 3.42%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.80. Shares traded down 3.42%. Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.42. Shares traded down 3.92%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.42. Shares traded down 3.92%. Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares set a new yearly low of $4.30 this morning. The stock was down 6.25% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $4.30 this morning. The stock was down 6.25% on the session. Morgan Stanley China (NYSE:CAF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $17.14. Shares traded down 1.8%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $17.14. Shares traded down 1.8%. SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) shares were down 8.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.24.

shares were down 8.27% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.24. Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.98. The stock traded down 1.96%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.98. The stock traded down 1.96%. Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.10. The stock traded 0.0% (flat).

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.10. The stock traded 0.0% (flat). Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) stock hit a yearly low of $37.19. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $37.19. The stock was up 0.21% for the day. Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) stock hit a yearly low of $6.32. The stock was up 5.15% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.32. The stock was up 5.15% for the day. Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) stock hit $7.42 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.72%.

stock hit $7.42 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.72%. ABERDEEN EMERGING MARKETS (AMEX:AEF) stock drifted down 1.98% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.41.

stock drifted down 1.98% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.41. Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.15 and moving down 1.24%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.15 and moving down 1.24%. Morgan Stanley Emerging (NYSE:EDD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.82 and moving down 1.83%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.82 and moving down 1.83%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.99 on Monday, moving down 1.46%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.99 on Monday, moving down 1.46%. Templeton Emerging Market (NYSE:TEI) stock hit a yearly low of $6.50. The stock was down 0.91% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.50. The stock was down 0.91% for the day. Blackrock NY Municipal (NYSE:BNY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.69 on Monday morning, moving down 0.7%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.69 on Monday morning, moving down 0.7%. Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) shares made a new 52-week low of $15.23 on Monday. The stock was down 0.58% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $15.23 on Monday. The stock was down 0.58% for the day. Sono Group (NASDAQ:SEV) shares hit a yearly low of $4.05. The stock was down 5.09% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.05. The stock was down 5.09% on the session. MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC) shares moved up 0.11% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.99, drifting up 0.11%.

shares moved up 0.11% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.99, drifting up 0.11%. Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) stock drifted down 5.61% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.18.

stock drifted down 5.61% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.18. Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.70. Shares traded down 0.13%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.70. Shares traded down 0.13%. Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.67.

shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.67. 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) shares set a new yearly low of $11.82 this morning. The stock was down 1.97% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.82 this morning. The stock was down 1.97% on the session. Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.01 on Monday. The stock was down 3.66% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.01 on Monday. The stock was down 3.66% for the day. ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) stock hit a yearly low of $6.80. The stock was up 2.04% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.80. The stock was up 2.04% for the day. CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) shares set a new 52-week low of $30.22. The stock traded down 1.7%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $30.22. The stock traded down 1.7%. AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.50 on Monday morning, moving down 5.29%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.50 on Monday morning, moving down 5.29%. VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares were down 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.20.

shares were down 1.22% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.20. Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.68 on Monday morning, moving down 4.14%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.68 on Monday morning, moving down 4.14%. BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares set a new yearly low of $0.59 this morning. The stock was down 2.31% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.59 this morning. The stock was down 2.31% on the session. BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Monday morning, moving down 5.69%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Monday morning, moving down 5.69%. GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) stock hit a yearly low of $5.34. The stock was down 1.81% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.34. The stock was down 1.81% for the day. Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.17%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.17%. Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $5.17. Shares traded down 0.58%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $5.17. Shares traded down 0.58%. Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares moved down 2.11% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.68, drifting down 2.11%.

shares moved down 2.11% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.68, drifting down 2.11%. Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $17.22. Shares traded down 2.7%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $17.22. Shares traded down 2.7%. Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) shares fell to $8.21 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.61%.

shares fell to $8.21 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.61%. Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.73 and moving down 2.47%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.73 and moving down 2.47%. Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.75. Shares traded down 6.76%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $7.75. Shares traded down 6.76%. Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.20. The stock traded up 2.56%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.20. The stock traded up 2.56%. WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) stock drifted down 0.85% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.31.

stock drifted down 0.85% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.31. CEL-SCI (AMEX:CVM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.78. The stock was down 1.41% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.78. The stock was down 1.41% on the session. Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.06 on Monday. The stock was down 5.83% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.06 on Monday. The stock was down 5.83% for the day. Japan Smaller (NYSE:JOF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.37. The stock was down 0.48% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.37. The stock was down 0.48% on the session. Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares set a new yearly low of $1.45 this morning. The stock was down 3.62% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.45 this morning. The stock was down 3.62% on the session. First Trust Dynamic (NYSE:FDEU) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.46 on Monday. The stock was down 3.06% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $11.46 on Monday. The stock was down 3.06% for the day. Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $5.60. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $5.60. Shares traded 0.0% (flat). BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) shares hit a yearly low of $5.25. The stock was down 4.45% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.25. The stock was down 4.45% on the session. Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) shares set a new yearly low of $3.06 this morning. The stock was down 2.81% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.06 this morning. The stock was down 2.81% on the session. Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) stock hit $1.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.73%.

stock hit $1.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.73%. So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) stock drifted down 6.19% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.80.

stock drifted down 6.19% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.80. Finance of America (NYSE:FOA) shares moved down 5.4% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.00, drifting down 5.4%.

shares moved down 5.4% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.00, drifting down 5.4%. KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $5.20. Shares traded up 0.95%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $5.20. Shares traded up 0.95%. Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) stock drifted down 4.49% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.85.

stock drifted down 4.49% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.85. Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) stock hit a yearly low of $2.65. The stock was down 4.46% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.65. The stock was down 4.46% for the day. Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.90. The stock traded down 2.36%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.90. The stock traded down 2.36%. Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.66%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.53 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.66%. Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) shares hit a yearly low of $9.14. The stock was down 6.68% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.14. The stock was down 6.68% on the session. eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) stock hit $4.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.87%.

stock hit $4.02 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.87%. Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) stock hit a yearly low of $3.25. The stock was down 1.49% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.25. The stock was down 1.49% for the day. Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Monday morning, moving down 4.81%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.73 on Monday morning, moving down 4.81%. CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) shares moved down 2.23% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.05, drifting down 2.23%.

shares moved down 2.23% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.05, drifting down 2.23%. Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) stock drifted up 1.65% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.07.

stock drifted up 1.65% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.07. Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.89. The stock traded down 0.4%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.89. The stock traded down 0.4%. Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.45 and moving down 1.42%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.45 and moving down 1.42%. Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) shares moved down 2.39% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.84, drifting down 2.39%.

shares moved down 2.39% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.84, drifting down 2.39%. CHINA FUND (NYSE:CHN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.63 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.33%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.63 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.33%. Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) shares hit a yearly low of $2.50. The stock was up 0.2% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.50. The stock was up 0.2% on the session. Nuveen Preferred (NYSE:JPT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.65. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.65. The stock was down 0.96% on the session. Aetherium Acquisition (NASDAQ:GMFI) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.72. The stock traded down 1.36%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.72. The stock traded down 1.36%. Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) shares set a new yearly low of $3.57 this morning. The stock was down 3.49% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.57 this morning. The stock was down 3.49% on the session. Asensus Surgical (AMEX:ASXC) stock hit a yearly low of $0.59. The stock was down 5.47% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.59. The stock was down 5.47% for the day. Cyteir Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYT) stock hit $3.86 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.93%.

stock hit $3.86 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.93%. Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.92 on Monday. The stock was down 2.34% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.92 on Monday. The stock was down 2.34% for the day. Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) shares were down 2.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.55.

shares were down 2.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.55. Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.73 on Monday. The stock was down 4.83% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.73 on Monday. The stock was down 4.83% for the day. Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) shares hit a yearly low of $1.29. The stock was down 5.47% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.29. The stock was down 5.47% on the session. BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb (NYSE:DCF) stock hit a yearly low of $8.50. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.50. The stock was up 0.12% for the day. SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) stock hit a yearly low of $4.45. The stock was up 2.23% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.45. The stock was up 2.23% for the day. Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) stock hit $1.42 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.03%.

stock hit $1.42 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.03%. Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) shares fell to $19.13 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.62%.

shares fell to $19.13 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.62%. GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.07. Shares traded down 7.77%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.07. Shares traded down 7.77%. Voya Emerging Markets (NYSE:IHD) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.18. The stock traded down 1.74%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.18. The stock traded down 1.74%. Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) stock hit $1.65 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.48%.

stock hit $1.65 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.48%. Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Monday morning, moving down 3.02%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.12 on Monday morning, moving down 3.02%. Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.16. The stock traded down 6.47%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.16. The stock traded down 6.47%. Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.20 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.20 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Monday, moving down 1.87%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Monday, moving down 1.87%. Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.21. The stock traded down 1.6%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.21. The stock traded down 1.6%. Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ:AWH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.92. The stock was down 3.4% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.92. The stock was down 3.4% on the session. Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.49. The stock traded down 5.0%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.49. The stock traded down 5.0%. PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) shares were down 7.21% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.82.

shares were down 7.21% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.82. PIMCO Global Stocksplus (NYSE:PGP) shares were down 3.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.04.

shares were down 3.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.04. Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) shares moved down 2.34% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.83, drifting down 2.34%.

shares moved down 2.34% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.83, drifting down 2.34%. Nuveen Emerging Mkts Debt (NYSE:JEMD) shares were down 0.43% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.91.

shares were down 0.43% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.91. Brooklyn (NASDAQ:BTX) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.88 on Monday, moving down 1.05%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.88 on Monday, moving down 1.05%. Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) shares hit a yearly low of $2.25. The stock was down 3.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.25. The stock was down 3.4% on the session. ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Monday. The stock was down 3.46% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Monday. The stock was down 3.46% for the day. Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) shares fell to $2.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.72%.

shares fell to $2.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.72%. Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) shares set a new yearly low of $1.41 this morning. The stock was down 2.7% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.41 this morning. The stock was down 2.7% on the session. Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) shares moved down 4.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.07, drifting down 4.02%.

shares moved down 4.02% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.07, drifting down 4.02%. Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) stock hit $3.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.64%.

stock hit $3.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.64%. Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) stock hit a yearly low of $0.74. The stock was down 2.45% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.74. The stock was down 2.45% for the day. Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) shares fell to $5.45 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.14%.

shares fell to $5.45 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.14%. NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Monday, moving down 0.75%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Monday, moving down 0.75%. Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.68 on Monday morning, moving down 1.73%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.68 on Monday morning, moving down 1.73%. SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.66 and moving down 5.43%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $3.66 and moving down 5.43%. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) stock hit $4.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.89%.

stock hit $4.30 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.89%. Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.91. The stock traded down 2.56%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.91. The stock traded down 2.56%. Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.74 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.77%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.74 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.77%. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares moved up 1.11% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.85, drifting up 1.11%.

shares moved up 1.11% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.85, drifting up 1.11%. Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.11. The stock traded up 7.74%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.11. The stock traded up 7.74%. Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.68 and moving down 1.82%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $0.68 and moving down 1.82%. Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Monday morning, moving down 3.21%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.56 on Monday morning, moving down 3.21%. BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares set a new yearly low of $1.92 this morning. The stock was down 3.02% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.92 this morning. The stock was down 3.02% on the session. Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Monday morning, moving up 3.92%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Monday morning, moving up 3.92%. 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.54. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.54. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.26. The stock was down 3.82% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.26. The stock was down 3.82% on the session. Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.05. Shares traded down 1.41%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.05. Shares traded down 1.41%. Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) stock hit a yearly low of $7.52. The stock was down 5.63% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.52. The stock was down 5.63% for the day. Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) shares fell to $1.69 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.93%.

shares fell to $1.69 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.93%. Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.17 on Monday, moving down 8.54%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.17 on Monday, moving down 8.54%. Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.04. The stock traded down 5.45%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.04. The stock traded down 5.45%. Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.82. The stock traded down 0.34%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.82. The stock traded down 0.34%. Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) stock drifted down 6.65% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.91.

stock drifted down 6.65% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.91. Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.27 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.53%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.27 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.53%. QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.72. The stock was down 8.72% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.72. The stock was down 8.72% on the session. F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.79. The stock traded down 2.44%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.79. The stock traded down 2.44%. Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares set a new yearly low of $1.27 this morning. The stock was down 2.27% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.27 this morning. The stock was down 2.27% on the session. Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) stock hit $1.91 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.41%.

stock hit $1.91 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.41%. First Trust/aberdeen (NYSE:FEO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.68 and moving down 2.17%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.68 and moving down 2.17%. MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.84 on Monday, moving down 4.15%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.84 on Monday, moving down 4.15%. Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.13. The stock was down 2.25% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.13. The stock was down 2.25% on the session. Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.32 on Monday morning, moving down 6.83%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.32 on Monday morning, moving down 6.83%. WISeKey Intl Hldg (NASDAQ:WKEY) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.48 on Monday, moving down 4.18%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.48 on Monday, moving down 4.18%. Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.50. Shares traded down 2.7%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.50. Shares traded down 2.7%. Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) shares fell to $0.31 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.63%.

shares fell to $0.31 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.63%. CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE (NYSE:CEE) shares were down 2.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.55.

shares were down 2.71% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.55. Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.21 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.77%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.21 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.77%. NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) shares were down 5.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.87.

shares were down 5.59% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.87. Laird Superfood (AMEX:LSF) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.02 on Monday, moving down 1.67%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.02 on Monday, moving down 1.67%. Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.26 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.27%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.26 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.27%. Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.63 and moving 0.0% (flat).

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.63 and moving 0.0% (flat). Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) shares fell to $1.35 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.21%.

shares fell to $1.35 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.21%. Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.94%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.71 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.94%. Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) shares were down 8.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.46.

shares were down 8.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.46. iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.27. Shares traded down 2.68%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.27. Shares traded down 2.68%. Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) shares fell to $1.04 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.75%.

shares fell to $1.04 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.75%. CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock drifted down 5.38% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.47.

stock drifted down 5.38% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.47. Vivopower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.67. The stock was up 2.34% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.67. The stock was up 2.34% on the session. Engine Gaming And Media (NASDAQ:GAME) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.08 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.64%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.08 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.64%. Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) shares fell to $9.87 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.2%.

shares fell to $9.87 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.2%. DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.16%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 4.16%. RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) stock drifted down 8.75% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.11.

stock drifted down 8.75% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.11. Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Monday. The stock was down 10.72% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.16 on Monday. The stock was down 10.72% for the day. PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.67%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.67%. AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) shares were down 3.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.16.

shares were down 3.51% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.16. Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Monday, moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Monday, moving 0.0% (flat). Pop Culture Gr (NASDAQ:CPOP) shares fell to $1.18 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.4%.

shares fell to $1.18 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.4%. MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.27. The stock traded down 5.04%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.27. The stock traded down 5.04%. Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.34 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 8.24%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.34 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 8.24%. Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) shares were down 3.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.06.

shares were down 3.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.06. Allarity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.90 and moving up 2.01%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.90 and moving up 2.01%. Coffee Holding Co (NASDAQ:JVA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.32%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.75 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.32%. Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) shares were down 3.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.90.

shares were down 3.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.90. Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.98 on Monday, moving down 3.88%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.98 on Monday, moving down 3.88%. Bright Minds Biosciences (NASDAQ:DRUG) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Monday, moving down 9.69%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Monday, moving down 9.69%. Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) shares moved down 12.89% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.55, drifting down 12.89%.

shares moved down 12.89% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.55, drifting down 12.89%. Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) shares moved up 4.26% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.96, drifting up 4.26%.

shares moved up 4.26% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.96, drifting up 4.26%. Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares fell to $0.37 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.98%.

shares fell to $0.37 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.98%. Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.61. Shares traded down 4.21%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $2.61. Shares traded down 4.21%. TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Monday. The stock was up 4.41% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Monday. The stock was up 4.41% for the day. Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.11 on Monday. The stock was down 2.62% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.11 on Monday. The stock was down 2.62% for the day. Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.75 and moving up 0.28%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.75 and moving up 0.28%. Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.92. Shares traded down 9.18%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.92. Shares traded down 9.18%. HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) shares hit a yearly low of $1.65. The stock was down 1.47% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.65. The stock was down 1.47% on the session. Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.97 on Monday. The stock was down 8.83% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.97 on Monday. The stock was down 8.83% for the day. Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) shares set a new yearly low of $1.54 this morning. The stock was down 6.46% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.54 this morning. The stock was down 6.46% on the session. CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) stock hit a yearly low of $0.28. The stock was down 8.45% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.28. The stock was down 8.45% for the day. ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) shares moved down 0.66% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.52, drifting down 0.66%.

