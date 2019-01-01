QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
25 - 44.96
Mkt Cap
13B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.66
Shares
409M
Outstanding
Kanzhun Ltd runs an online recruitment platform called BOSS Zhipin. This platform mainly focuses on assisting the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises and corporations. The employers, mainly executives or middle-level managers of businesses, could participate directly in the recruiting process. It generates revenue by providing services to enterprise customers and job seekers to assist in the recruitment process over mobile apps and websites.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1100.130 0.0200
REV185.790M188.062M2.272M

Kanzhun Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Kanzhun (BZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ: BZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kanzhun's (BZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kanzhun.

Q

What is the target price for Kanzhun (BZ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kanzhun (NASDAQ: BZ) was reported by Jefferies on December 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 44.00 expecting BZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 38.67% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kanzhun (BZ)?

A

The stock price for Kanzhun (NASDAQ: BZ) is $31.73 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kanzhun (BZ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 12, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 26, 2012.

Q

When is Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) reporting earnings?

A

Kanzhun’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Kanzhun (BZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kanzhun.

Q

What sector and industry does Kanzhun (BZ) operate in?

A

Kanzhun is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.