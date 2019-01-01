|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ATN International’s space includes: Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV), Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), KT (NYSE:KT) and Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT).
The latest price target for ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI) was reported by Raymond James on October 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 49.00 expecting ATNI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.77% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI) is $34.32 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.
ATN International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ATN International.
ATN International is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.