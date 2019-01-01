QQQ
Range
33.5 - 34.99
Vol / Avg.
36.8K/47.2K
Div / Yield
0.68/1.98%
52 Wk
33.01 - 52.65
Mkt Cap
543.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
34.65
P/E
-
EPS
-0.22
Shares
15.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
ATN International Inc is a telecommunications and utilities company. The company derives revenues from wireless and wireline communication services, solar power services, and terrestrial and submarine fiber optic services. Atlantic Tele-Network has operations in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. Wireless services are provided in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean, whereas wireline services are only provided within North America and the Caribbean. From a product perspective, the majority of revenue stems from the provision of wireless and wireline services. Atlantic Tele-Network is an owner of telecommunications infrastructure, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic cables.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.070

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-23

REV185.100M

Analyst Ratings

ATN International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ATN International (ATNI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ATN International's (ATNI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ATN International (ATNI) stock?

A

The latest price target for ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI) was reported by Raymond James on October 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 49.00 expecting ATNI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.77% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ATN International (ATNI)?

A

The stock price for ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI) is $34.32 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ATN International (ATNI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) reporting earnings?

A

ATN International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is ATN International (ATNI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ATN International.

Q

What sector and industry does ATN International (ATNI) operate in?

A

ATN International is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.