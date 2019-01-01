QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd is a supplier of custom antibodies to the research industry and industrial community. The company has aggregated its operations into one reportable segment, Antibody Production, and Related Services. It operates in three principal geographical areas - the United States of America, Canada, Europe, and others. The majority of its revenue is derived from the United States of America.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ: IPA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ImmunoPrecise Antibodies's (IPA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies.

Q

What is the target price for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) stock?

A

The latest price target for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ: IPA) was reported by Benchmark on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting IPA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 156.96% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA)?

A

The stock price for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ: IPA) is $4.67 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies.

Q

When is ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) reporting earnings?

A

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies.

Q

What sector and industry does ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) operate in?

A

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.