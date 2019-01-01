|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE: ZGN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ermenegildo Zegna’s space includes: PVH (NYSE:PVH), Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL), Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA), Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) and Under Armour (NYSE:UA).
The latest price target for Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE: ZGN) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting ZGN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.52% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE: ZGN) is $9.715 last updated Today at 6:07:52 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Ermenegildo Zegna.
Ermenegildo Zegna’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ermenegildo Zegna.
Ermenegildo Zegna is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.