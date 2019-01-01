QQQ
Range
9.62 - 9.79
Vol / Avg.
25.6K/349.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.06 - 12.65
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.62
P/E
32.34
Shares
242.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Ermenegildo Zegna NV designs, creates and distributes luxury menswear and accessories under the Zegna brand, as well as womenswear, menswear and accessories under the Thom Browne brand.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Ermenegildo Zegna Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE: ZGN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ermenegildo Zegna's (ZGN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE: ZGN) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting ZGN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.52% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN)?

A

The stock price for Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE: ZGN) is $9.715 last updated Today at 6:07:52 PM.

Q

Does Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ermenegildo Zegna.

Q

When is Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) reporting earnings?

A

Ermenegildo Zegna’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ermenegildo Zegna.

Q

What sector and industry does Ermenegildo Zegna (ZGN) operate in?

A

Ermenegildo Zegna is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NYSE.