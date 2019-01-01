|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ: LZ) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in LegalZoom.com’s space includes: CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP), CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI), Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J), IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) and Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC).
The latest price target for LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ: LZ) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting LZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.49% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ: LZ) is $13.92 last updated Today at 2:42:07 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for LegalZoom.com.
LegalZoom.com’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for LegalZoom.com.
LegalZoom.com is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.