Range
13.88 - 14.31
Vol / Avg.
119K/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.9 - 40.94
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.19
P/E
-
EPS
-0.2
Shares
197M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
LegalZoom.com Inc is an online provider of services that meet the legal needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

LegalZoom.com Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LegalZoom.com (LZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ: LZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LegalZoom.com's (LZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for LegalZoom.com (LZ) stock?

A

The latest price target for LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ: LZ) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting LZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.49% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for LegalZoom.com (LZ)?

A

The stock price for LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ: LZ) is $13.92 last updated Today at 2:42:07 PM.

Q

Does LegalZoom.com (LZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LegalZoom.com.

Q

When is LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) reporting earnings?

A

LegalZoom.com’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is LegalZoom.com (LZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LegalZoom.com.

Q

What sector and industry does LegalZoom.com (LZ) operate in?

A

LegalZoom.com is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.