|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of MediWound (NASDAQ: MDWD) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for MediWound.
The latest price target for MediWound (NASDAQ: MDWD) was reported by Aegis Capital on August 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting MDWD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 287.93% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for MediWound (NASDAQ: MDWD) is $2.32 last updated Today at 3:23:56 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for MediWound.
MediWound’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for MediWound.
MediWound is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.