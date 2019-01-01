QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.16 - 2.32
Vol / Avg.
39.3K/115.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.14 - 6.22
Mkt Cap
63.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.28
P/E
-
EPS
-0.12
Shares
27.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 6:12AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 10:45AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 7:46AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 7:13AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 6:03AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 11:16AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 7:11AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 7:17AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Aug 17, 2021, 11:59AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 6:35AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 7:14AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 7:06AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 9:36AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 8:18AM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 7:39AM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 7:01AM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 6:57AM
load more
MediWound Ltd is an integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapeutic products to address unmet medical needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders and other indications. Its first biopharmaceutical product, NexoBrid removes dead or damaged tissue, known as eschar, in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns, also referred to as severe burns. NexoBrid is currently in clinical development in North America and is in the process of preparing its Biologics License Application. The company derives its revenue from United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MediWound Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MediWound (MDWD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MediWound (NASDAQ: MDWD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MediWound's (MDWD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MediWound.

Q

What is the target price for MediWound (MDWD) stock?

A

The latest price target for MediWound (NASDAQ: MDWD) was reported by Aegis Capital on August 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting MDWD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 287.93% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MediWound (MDWD)?

A

The stock price for MediWound (NASDAQ: MDWD) is $2.32 last updated Today at 3:23:56 PM.

Q

Does MediWound (MDWD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MediWound.

Q

When is MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) reporting earnings?

A

MediWound’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is MediWound (MDWD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MediWound.

Q

What sector and industry does MediWound (MDWD) operate in?

A

MediWound is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.