MediWound Ltd is an integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapeutic products to address unmet medical needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, connective tissue disorders and other indications. Its first biopharmaceutical product, NexoBrid removes dead or damaged tissue, known as eschar, in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns, also referred to as severe burns. NexoBrid is currently in clinical development in North America and is in the process of preparing its Biologics License Application. The company derives its revenue from United States.