QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.02 - 2.21
Vol / Avg.
161.1K/337.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.02 - 25.59
Mkt Cap
54.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.21
P/E
-
EPS
-1.09
Shares
26.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 7:43AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 2:50PM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 6:31AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 10:17AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 8:25AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 7:35AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 7:31AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 7:01AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 6:57AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 7:09AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 7:24AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 7:14AM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 10:01AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Applied Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Applied Therapeutics (APLT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Applied Therapeutics's (APLT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Applied Therapeutics (APLT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) was reported by Barclays on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting APLT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 236.54% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Applied Therapeutics (APLT)?

A

The stock price for Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) is $2.08 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Applied Therapeutics (APLT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Applied Therapeutics.

Q

When is Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) reporting earnings?

A

Applied Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Applied Therapeutics (APLT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Applied Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Applied Therapeutics (APLT) operate in?

A

Applied Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.