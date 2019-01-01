HUTCHMED (China) Ltd is an innovative biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, global development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. Its reportable segments include the innovation platform and commercial platform. The company has a portfolio of several cancer drug candidates currently in clinical studies around the world and extensive commercial infrastructure in its home market of China. The commercial platform includes a prescription drugs business and a consumer health business for over-the-counter drugs.