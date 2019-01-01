QQQ
Range
26.83 - 27.92
Vol / Avg.
183.4K/308.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
23.67 - 43.94
Mkt Cap
4.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
27.11
P/E
-
EPS
-0.4
Shares
172.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Pharmaceuticals
HUTCHMED (China) Ltd is an innovative biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, global development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. Its reportable segments include the innovation platform and commercial platform. The company has a portfolio of several cancer drug candidates currently in clinical studies around the world and extensive commercial infrastructure in its home market of China. The commercial platform includes a prescription drugs business and a consumer health business for over-the-counter drugs.

HUTCHMED (China) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HUTCHMED (China) (HCM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HUTCHMED (China) (NASDAQ: HCM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HUTCHMED (China)'s (HCM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for HUTCHMED (China) (HCM) stock?

A

The latest price target for HUTCHMED (China) (NASDAQ: HCM) was reported by Goldman Sachs on September 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 46.00 expecting HCM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 70.56% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for HUTCHMED (China) (HCM)?

A

The stock price for HUTCHMED (China) (NASDAQ: HCM) is $26.97 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HUTCHMED (China) (HCM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HUTCHMED (China).

Q

When is HUTCHMED (China) (NASDAQ:HCM) reporting earnings?

A

HUTCHMED (China) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HUTCHMED (China) (HCM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HUTCHMED (China).

Q

What sector and industry does HUTCHMED (China) (HCM) operate in?

A

HUTCHMED (China) is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.