Range
74.65 - 75.77
Vol / Avg.
334K/543.7K
Div / Yield
1/1.33%
52 Wk
74.71 - 104.74
Mkt Cap
7.6B
Payout Ratio
37.3
Open
75.59
P/E
30.8
EPS
0.79
Shares
101.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Dolby Laboratories Inc develops audio and surround sound for cinema, broadcast, home audio systems, in-car entertainment systems, DVD players, games, televisions, and personal computers. The company generates three fourths of its revenue from licensing its technology to consumer electronics manufacturers around the world. The rest of revenue comes from equipment sales to professional producers and audio engineering services.

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0601.010 -0.0500
REV362.220M351.633M-10.587M

Dolby Laboratories Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dolby Laboratories (DLB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dolby Laboratories's (DLB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dolby Laboratories (DLB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) was reported by Barrington Research on August 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 115.00 expecting DLB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 54.17% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dolby Laboratories (DLB)?

A

The stock price for Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is $74.595 last updated Today at 7:02:33 PM.

Q

Does Dolby Laboratories (DLB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.

Q

When is Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) reporting earnings?

A

Dolby Laboratories’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Dolby Laboratories (DLB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dolby Laboratories.

Q

What sector and industry does Dolby Laboratories (DLB) operate in?

A

Dolby Laboratories is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.