Range
7.16 - 7.58
Vol / Avg.
90.1K/126.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.53 - 23.99
Mkt Cap
203.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.37
P/E
-
EPS
-0.51
Shares
27.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Werewolf Therapeutics Inc is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer.

Werewolf Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HOWL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Werewolf Therapeutics's (HOWL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HOWL) was reported by SVB Leerink on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting HOWL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 279.40% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL)?

A

The stock price for Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HOWL) is $7.38 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Werewolf Therapeutics.

Q

When is Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) reporting earnings?

A

Werewolf Therapeutics’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 14, 2022.

Q

Is Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Werewolf Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL) operate in?

A

Werewolf Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.