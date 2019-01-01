QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
PROG Holdings Inc is a provider of lease-purchase solutions through more than 30,000 retail partner locations in 46 states and the district of Columbia, including e-commerce merchants. The firm operates in two segments Progressive Leasing and Vive Financial. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the Progressive Leasing segment that offers lease-to-own transactions mainly to credit-challenged consumers, through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, via in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6900.670 -0.0200
REV660.590M646.543M-14.047M

PROG Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PROG Holdings (PRG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PROG Holdings (NYSE: PRG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PROG Holdings's (PRG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PROG Holdings (PRG) stock?

A

The latest price target for PROG Holdings (NYSE: PRG) was reported by Raymond James on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting PRG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.85% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PROG Holdings (PRG)?

A

The stock price for PROG Holdings (NYSE: PRG) is $31.145 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PROG Holdings (PRG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PROG Holdings.

Q

When is PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) reporting earnings?

A

PROG Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is PROG Holdings (PRG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PROG Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does PROG Holdings (PRG) operate in?

A

PROG Holdings is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.