|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.690
|0.670
|-0.0200
|REV
|660.590M
|646.543M
|-14.047M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of PROG Holdings (NYSE: PRG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in PROG Holdings’s space includes: Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA), Nelnet (NYSE:NNI), LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) and Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS).
The latest price target for PROG Holdings (NYSE: PRG) was reported by Raymond James on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting PRG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.85% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for PROG Holdings (NYSE: PRG) is $31.145 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for PROG Holdings.
PROG Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for PROG Holdings.
PROG Holdings is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NYSE.