Zynex Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of medical devices. It operates through one primary business segment, Electrotherapy and Pain Management Products. The business activities of the company are carried out through its subsidiaries. The company designs, manufacture, and markets medical devices that treat chronic and acute pain, as well as activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. it also develops and markets medical devices for non-invasive cardiac monitoring, the products of which are under development. The company markets Zynex-manufactured products which include NexWave, NeuroMove, InWave, Non-Invasive Blood Volume Monitor and others.