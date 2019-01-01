QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
6.26 - 6.61
Vol / Avg.
285K/365.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.62 - 18.58
Mkt Cap
260.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.37
P/E
25.85
EPS
0.16
Shares
40.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 7 hours ago
Benzinga - 21 hours ago
Benzinga - 21 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 18, 2022, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 10:02AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 9:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 9:03AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 9:13AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 9:16AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:24PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:23PM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 10:08AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 9:19AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 9:18AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Zynex Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of medical devices. It operates through one primary business segment, Electrotherapy and Pain Management Products. The business activities of the company are carried out through its subsidiaries. The company designs, manufacture, and markets medical devices that treat chronic and acute pain, as well as activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. it also develops and markets medical devices for non-invasive cardiac monitoring, the products of which are under development. The company markets Zynex-manufactured products which include NexWave, NeuroMove, InWave, Non-Invasive Blood Volume Monitor and others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2000.230 0.0300
REV41.320M40.366M-954.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Zynex Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Zynex (ZYXI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Zynex's (ZYXI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Zynex (ZYXI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting ZYXI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 207.69% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Zynex (ZYXI)?

A

The stock price for Zynex (NASDAQ: ZYXI) is $6.5 last updated Today at 7:06:00 PM.

Q

Does Zynex (ZYXI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Zynex.

Q

When is Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) reporting earnings?

A

Zynex’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Zynex (ZYXI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Zynex.

Q

What sector and industry does Zynex (ZYXI) operate in?

A

Zynex is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.