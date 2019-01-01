BRF SA is an international producer of fresh and frozen protein foods. The firm's segments are In natura (poultry, pork, bovine, and other), Processed foods, and Other sales. The product portfolio includes marinated, frozen, whole and cut meat, specialty meats, portioned products, and frozen prepared entrees. The company also offers margarine, sweet specialties, sandwiches, mayonnaise, and animal feed. Its most well-known brands are Sadia, Chester, Perdix, Paty, Perdigao, and Qualy. Internationally, the portfolio's leading brand is Sadia, which is present in multiple categories in Middle Eastern countries. Geographically, sales are distributed evenly between Brazil and international markets.