Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.35 - 6.08
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
27.86
EPS
-0.33
Shares
812.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
BRF SA is an international producer of fresh and frozen protein foods. The firm's segments are In natura (poultry, pork, bovine, and other), Processed foods, and Other sales. The product portfolio includes marinated, frozen, whole and cut meat, specialty meats, portioned products, and frozen prepared entrees. The company also offers margarine, sweet specialties, sandwiches, mayonnaise, and animal feed. Its most well-known brands are Sadia, Chester, Perdix, Paty, Perdigao, and Qualy. Internationally, the portfolio's leading brand is Sadia, which is present in multiple categories in Middle Eastern countries. Geographically, sales are distributed evenly between Brazil and international markets.

BRF Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BRF (BRFS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BRF (NYSE: BRFS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BRF's (BRFS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BRF (BRFS) stock?

A

The latest price target for BRF (NYSE: BRFS) was reported by Goldman Sachs on June 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.10 expecting BRFS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 63.10% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BRF (BRFS)?

A

The stock price for BRF (NYSE: BRFS) is $3.74 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BRF (BRFS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 25, 2016 to stockholders of record on July 13, 2016.

Q

When is BRF (NYSE:BRFS) reporting earnings?

A

BRF’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is BRF (BRFS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BRF.

Q

What sector and industry does BRF (BRFS) operate in?

A

BRF is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.