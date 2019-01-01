Interactive Brokers Group Inc, or IB, conducts broker-dealer agency business and proprietary trading business worldwide. Through its broker-dealer agency business, IB provides direct access to trade execution and clearing services to institutional and professional traders. The company's electronically traded products include stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds, CFDs, and funds. IB has operations in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Hungary, India, China (Hong Kong and Shanghai), Japan, Singapore, and Australia. The company is regulated by the SEC, FINRA, NYSE, FCA, and other regulatory agencies worldwide.