|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.830
|0.830
|0.0000
|REV
|678.780M
|603.000M
|-75.780M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ: IBKR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Interactive Brokers Group’s space includes: Evercore (NYSE:EVR), AMTD International (NYSE:AMTD), Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR).
The latest price target for Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ: IBKR) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.00 expecting IBKR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.76% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ: IBKR) is $65.81 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.
Interactive Brokers Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Interactive Brokers Group.
Interactive Brokers Group is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.