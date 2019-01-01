QQQ
Interactive Brokers Group Inc, or IB, conducts broker-dealer agency business and proprietary trading business worldwide. Through its broker-dealer agency business, IB provides direct access to trade execution and clearing services to institutional and professional traders. The company's electronically traded products include stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds, CFDs, and funds. IB has operations in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Hungary, India, China (Hong Kong and Shanghai), Japan, Singapore, and Australia. The company is regulated by the SEC, FINRA, NYSE, FCA, and other regulatory agencies worldwide.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8300.830 0.0000
REV678.780M603.000M-75.780M

Interactive Brokers Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ: IBKR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Interactive Brokers Group's (IBKR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ: IBKR) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 90.00 expecting IBKR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.76% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)?

A

The stock price for Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ: IBKR) is $65.81 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) pay a dividend?

A

The next Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-28.

Q

When is Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) reporting earnings?

A

Interactive Brokers Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 19, 2022.

Q

Is Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Interactive Brokers Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) operate in?

A

Interactive Brokers Group is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.