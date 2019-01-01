QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Manchester United PLC operates a professional football club together with related and ancillary activities. The company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club, which includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news, and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United is based in England. The company has three principal sectors from which the majority of the revenue is generated including Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday.

Manchester United Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Manchester United (MANU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Manchester United's (MANU) competitors?

A

Other companies in Manchester United’s space includes: Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK), Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO), Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH).

Q

What is the target price for Manchester United (MANU) stock?

A

The latest price target for Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) was reported by Exane BNP Paribas on November 13, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting MANU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.89% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Manchester United (MANU)?

A

The stock price for Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) is $12.89 last updated Today at 2:50:35 PM.

Q

Does Manchester United (MANU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021.

Q

When is Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) reporting earnings?

A

Manchester United’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 1, 2022.

Q

Is Manchester United (MANU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Manchester United.

Q

What sector and industry does Manchester United (MANU) operate in?

A

Manchester United is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.