QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/66.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.02 - 11.95
Mkt Cap
272M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
79.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 7:01AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 5:40AM
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 11:10AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 9:28AM
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 3:41PM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 10:10AM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 9:52AM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 9:46AM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 9:43AM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 9:38AM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 7:47AM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 7:41AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Innate Pharma SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is engaged in discovering and developing first-in-class therapeutic antibodies that harness the innate immune system to improve cancer treatment and clinical outcomes for patients. It specializes in immuno-oncology, a new therapeutic field that is changing cancer treatment by mobilizing the power of the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells. The company's revenue results from payments received to research, collaboration, and licensing agreements signed with pharmaceutical companies. Its product pipeline includes lacutamab, monalizumab, IPH5201, avdoralimab, and others.

Earnings

see more
FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Innate Pharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Innate Pharma (IPHA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ: IPHA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Innate Pharma's (IPHA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Innate Pharma (IPHA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Innate Pharma (NASDAQ: IPHA) was reported by SVB Leerink on September 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting IPHA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 163.16% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Innate Pharma (IPHA)?

A

The stock price for Innate Pharma (NASDAQ: IPHA) is $3.42 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Innate Pharma (IPHA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Innate Pharma.

Q

When is Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) reporting earnings?

A

Innate Pharma’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on January 24, 2022.

Q

Is Innate Pharma (IPHA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Innate Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Innate Pharma (IPHA) operate in?

A

Innate Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.