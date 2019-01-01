Innate Pharma SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is engaged in discovering and developing first-in-class therapeutic antibodies that harness the innate immune system to improve cancer treatment and clinical outcomes for patients. It specializes in immuno-oncology, a new therapeutic field that is changing cancer treatment by mobilizing the power of the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells. The company's revenue results from payments received to research, collaboration, and licensing agreements signed with pharmaceutical companies. Its product pipeline includes lacutamab, monalizumab, IPH5201, avdoralimab, and others.