Range
4.18 - 4.62
Vol / Avg.
721.1K/406.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.42 - 18.49
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.23
P/E
-
EPS
-0.49
Shares
222.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
ATRenew Inc is a pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in China. The majority of its revenue is derived from online product sales of phones and other consumer electronics goods through its platform.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ATRenew Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ATRenew (RERE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ATRenew (NYSE: RERE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ATRenew's (RERE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ATRenew (RERE) stock?

A

The latest price target for ATRenew (NYSE: RERE) was reported by B of A Securities on July 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting RERE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 340.04% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ATRenew (RERE)?

A

The stock price for ATRenew (NYSE: RERE) is $4.545 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ATRenew (RERE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ATRenew.

Q

When is ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) reporting earnings?

A

ATRenew’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is ATRenew (RERE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ATRenew.

Q

What sector and industry does ATRenew (RERE) operate in?

A

ATRenew is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.