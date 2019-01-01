|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of ATRenew (NYSE: RERE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ATRenew’s space includes: 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS), Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO), Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN), a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR).
The latest price target for ATRenew (NYSE: RERE) was reported by B of A Securities on July 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting RERE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 340.04% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ATRenew (NYSE: RERE) is $4.545 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for ATRenew.
ATRenew’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ATRenew.
ATRenew is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.