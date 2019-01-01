QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
CPS Technologies Corp provides material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. Its primary material solution is metal matrix composites (MMCs), which are a class of materials consisting of a combination of metal and ceramic. The company designs, manufactures and sells custom MMC components, which manages the performance and reliability of systems in the end markets. It also provides baseplates and housings used in radar, satellite and avionics applications. The company provides lids and heat spreaders used with integrated circuits in Internet switches and routers.

CPS Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CPS Technologies (CPSH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ: CPSH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CPS Technologies's (CPSH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CPS Technologies (CPSH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CPS Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for CPS Technologies (CPSH)?

A

The stock price for CPS Technologies (NASDAQ: CPSH) is $3.1 last updated Today at 3:50:15 PM.

Q

Does CPS Technologies (CPSH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CPS Technologies.

Q

When is CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) reporting earnings?

A

CPS Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is CPS Technologies (CPSH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CPS Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does CPS Technologies (CPSH) operate in?

A

CPS Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.