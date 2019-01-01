QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Flex Ltd is a contract manufacturing companies, providing comprehensive electronics design, manufacturing, and product management services to global electronics and technology companies. The company's operating segments include Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). It generates maximum revenue from Flex Agility Solutions. Flex Agility Solutions segment includes Communications, Enterprise and Cloud; Lifestyle and Consumer Devices markets.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.3700.500 0.1300
REV5.580B6.619B1.039B

Flex Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Flex (FLEX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Flex's (FLEX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Flex (FLEX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) was reported by Cross Research on May 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting FLEX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.47% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Flex (FLEX)?

A

The stock price for Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) is $16.36 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Flex (FLEX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Flex.

Q

When is Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) reporting earnings?

A

Flex’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Flex (FLEX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Flex.

Q

What sector and industry does Flex (FLEX) operate in?

A

Flex is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.