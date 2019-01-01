QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Machinery
The Toro Co manufactures turf maintenance and landscaping equipment. The company produces reel and rotary riding products, trim cutting and walking mowers, greens rollers, turf sprayer equipment, underground irrigation systems, heavy-duty walk-behind mowers, and sprinkler systems used for professional turf and landscape maintenance and construction. Its products are marketed through a network of distributors and dealers to primarily professional users maintaining turfs and sports fields such as golf courses. Its operating segments are Professional and Residential. The company also produces snow plowers and ice management products. Its largest end market is the United States.

Toro Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Toro (TTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Toro (NYSE: TTC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Toro's (TTC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Toro (TTC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Toro (NYSE: TTC) was reported by B of A Securities on October 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 85.00 expecting TTC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -8.45% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Toro (TTC)?

A

The stock price for Toro (NYSE: TTC) is $92.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Toro (TTC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 27, 2021.

Q

When is Toro (NYSE:TTC) reporting earnings?

A

Toro’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.

Q

Is Toro (TTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Toro.

Q

What sector and industry does Toro (TTC) operate in?

A

Toro is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.