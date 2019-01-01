|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.630
(EXPECTED) 2022-03-03
|REV
|967.410M
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.530
|0.560
|0.0300
|REV
|955.530M
|960.655M
|5.125M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Toro (NYSE: TTC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Toro’s space includes: Deere (NYSE:DE), Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI), Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY), Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) and Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM).
The latest price target for Toro (NYSE: TTC) was reported by B of A Securities on October 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 85.00 expecting TTC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -8.45% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Toro (NYSE: TTC) is $92.85 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 27, 2021.
Toro’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Toro.
Toro is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.