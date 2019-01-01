QQQ
Range
60.8 - 61.63
Vol / Avg.
9.7M/9.3M
Div / Yield
2.92/4.79%
52 Wk
60.69 - 74.12
Mkt Cap
76.9B
Payout Ratio
57.61
Open
60.97
P/E
12.37
EPS
0.3
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Gilead Sciences develops and markets therapies to treat life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C. The acquisitions of Corus Pharma, Myogen, CV Therapeutics, Arresto Biosciences, and Calistoga have broadened this focus to include pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases and cancer. Gilead's acquisition of Pharmasset brought rights to hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which is also part of combination drug Harvoni, and the Kite, Forty Seven, and Immunomedics acquisitions boost Gilead's exposure to cell therapy and noncell therapy in oncology.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.5800.690 -0.8900
REV6.640B7.244B604.000M

Analyst Ratings

Gilead Sciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gilead Sciences (GILD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gilead Sciences's (GILD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Gilead Sciences (GILD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) was reported by Mizuho on February 8, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 75.00 expecting GILD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.25% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gilead Sciences (GILD)?

A

The stock price for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) is $61.35 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gilead Sciences (GILD) pay a dividend?

A

The next Gilead Sciences (GILD) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) reporting earnings?

A

Gilead Sciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Gilead Sciences (GILD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gilead Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Gilead Sciences (GILD) operate in?

A

Gilead Sciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.