Ingevity Corp is a chemical manufacturer based in the United States. It conducts its operations through two segments, namely Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The bulk of its revenue is generated by the Performance Chemicals segment which deals with the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals which find their use in a range of processes such as asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, and publication inks. The Performance Materials segment, on the other hand, focusses on automotive carbon products used in automobiles. The Company sells its products worldwide, with special emphasis on North America.