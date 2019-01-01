QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
63.38 - 67.41
Vol / Avg.
362K/209.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
62.6 - 89.55
Mkt Cap
2.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
61.84
P/E
19.82
EPS
-0.11
Shares
39.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 20 hours ago
Benzinga - 20 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 9:05AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 7:58AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 5:45PM
Benzinga - Sep 16, 2021, 6:20AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 9:06AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 5:06PM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 5:05PM
Benzinga - May 24, 2021, 9:10AM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 9:38AM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 4:59PM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 4:58PM
Benzinga - Mar 24, 2021, 4:27PM
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Ingevity Corp is a chemical manufacturer based in the United States. It conducts its operations through two segments, namely Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The bulk of its revenue is generated by the Performance Chemicals segment which deals with the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals which find their use in a range of processes such as asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, and publication inks. The Performance Materials segment, on the other hand, focusses on automotive carbon products used in automobiles. The Company sells its products worldwide, with special emphasis on North America.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7700.780 0.0100
REV289.440M336.000M46.560M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ingevity Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ingevity (NGVT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ingevity (NYSE: NGVT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ingevity's (NGVT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ingevity (NGVT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ingevity (NYSE: NGVT) was reported by Wells Fargo on October 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 84.00 expecting NGVT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.47% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ingevity (NGVT)?

A

The stock price for Ingevity (NYSE: NGVT) is $65.9 last updated Today at 6:56:31 PM.

Q

Does Ingevity (NGVT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ingevity.

Q

When is Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) reporting earnings?

A

Ingevity’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Ingevity (NGVT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ingevity.

Q

What sector and industry does Ingevity (NGVT) operate in?

A

Ingevity is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.