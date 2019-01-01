QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Pop Culture Group Co Ltd hosts entertainment events, operates hip-hop-related online programs, and provides event planning and execution services and marketing services to corporate clients. It generates revenue from our Event Hosting business by providing sponsorship packages to advertisers in exchange for sponsorship fees and by selling tickets for those concerts.

Pop Culture Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Pop Culture Gr (CPOP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pop Culture Gr (NASDAQ: CPOP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pop Culture Gr's (CPOP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pop Culture Gr (CPOP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pop Culture Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Pop Culture Gr (CPOP)?

A

The stock price for Pop Culture Gr (NASDAQ: CPOP) is $1.3963 last updated Today at 4:02:50 PM.

Q

Does Pop Culture Gr (CPOP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pop Culture Gr.

Q

When is Pop Culture Gr (NASDAQ:CPOP) reporting earnings?

A

Pop Culture Gr’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 14, 2022.

Q

Is Pop Culture Gr (CPOP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pop Culture Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Pop Culture Gr (CPOP) operate in?

A

Pop Culture Gr is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.