QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8K
Div / Yield
0.95/4.18%
52 Wk
20.69 - 31.46
Mkt Cap
142.8M
Payout Ratio
6.61
Open
-
P/E
1.64
Shares
6.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE FUND, INC. is a closed-end management investment company. The Fund's objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation. It invests in the equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central and Eastern Europe.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE (CEE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE (NYSE: CEE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE's (CEE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE.

Q

What is the target price for CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE (CEE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE

Q

Current Stock Price for CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE (CEE)?

A

The stock price for CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE (NYSE: CEE) is $22.67 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:25:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE (CEE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 26, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2017.

Q

When is CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE (NYSE:CEE) reporting earnings?

A

CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE (CEE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE.

Q

What sector and industry does CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE (CEE) operate in?

A

CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.