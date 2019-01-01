QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Confluent Inc is a new category of data infrastructure designed to connect all the applications, systems, and data layers of a company around a real-time central nervous system. The company generates revenue from the sale of subscriptions and services.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.210-0.190 0.0200
REV109.830M119.928M10.098M

Confluent Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Confluent (CFLT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Confluent's (CFLT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Confluent (CFLT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 63.00 expecting CFLT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.76% upside). 29 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Confluent (CFLT)?

A

The stock price for Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT) is $43.52 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Confluent (CFLT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Confluent.

Q

When is Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) reporting earnings?

A

Confluent’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Confluent (CFLT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Confluent.

Q

What sector and industry does Confluent (CFLT) operate in?

A

Confluent is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.