Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
4.2K/276.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.78 - 5.24
Mkt Cap
32.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
40.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Lion Group Holding Ltd is an asset management company. Also, the company provides wealth management, risk management, and other services. Also, the company offers CFD trading service, insurance brokerage service, futures brokerage service, and securities brokerage service.

Earnings

FY 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lion Group Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lion Group Holding (LGHL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ: LGHL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lion Group Holding's (LGHL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lion Group Holding (LGHL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lion Group Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Lion Group Holding (LGHL)?

A

The stock price for Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ: LGHL) is $0.8026 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lion Group Holding (LGHL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lion Group Holding.

Q

When is Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) reporting earnings?

A

Lion Group Holding's $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 29, 2022.

Q

Is Lion Group Holding (LGHL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lion Group Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Lion Group Holding (LGHL) operate in?

A

Lion Group Holding is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.