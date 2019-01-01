Headquartered in India, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories develops and manufactures generic pharmaceutical products sold across the world. The company specializes in low-cost, easy-to-produce small-molecule generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Its drug portfolio in recent years has included biosimilar drug launches in select emerging markets and has shifted toward injectables and more complex generic products. Geographically, the company's sales are well dispersed across North America, India, and other emerging markets.