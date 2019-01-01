QQQ
Range
53.24 - 54.43
Vol / Avg.
151.3K/136.2K
Div / Yield
0.34/0.61%
52 Wk
54.15 - 75.5
Mkt Cap
9B
Payout Ratio
15.79
Open
53.75
P/E
26.17
EPS
42.58
Shares
166M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Headquartered in India, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories develops and manufactures generic pharmaceutical products sold across the world. The company specializes in low-cost, easy-to-produce small-molecule generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Its drug portfolio in recent years has included biosimilar drug launches in select emerging markets and has shifted toward injectables and more complex generic products. Geographically, the company's sales are well dispersed across North America, India, and other emerging markets.

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8000.570 -0.2300
REV761.000M715.000M-46.000M

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Dr Reddy's Laboratories (RDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dr Reddy's Laboratories's (RDY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dr Reddy's Laboratories (RDY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) was reported by Barclays on November 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 80.00 expecting RDY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.30% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dr Reddy's Laboratories (RDY)?

A

The stock price for Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE: RDY) is $54.31 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dr Reddy's Laboratories (RDY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on July 8, 2021.

Q

When is Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) reporting earnings?

A

Dr Reddy's Laboratories’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Dr Reddy's Laboratories (RDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

Q

What sector and industry does Dr Reddy's Laboratories (RDY) operate in?

A

Dr Reddy's Laboratories is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.