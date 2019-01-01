QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/236.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.59 - 3.4
Mkt Cap
7.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.15
Shares
11.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 12:26PM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 3:56PM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 9:20AM
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 10:32AM
Benzinga - May 13, 2021, 4:13PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 2:11PM
Benzinga - Mar 17, 2021, 4:14PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc develops, commercializes and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company currently markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally-closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. It offers the AutoXpress and BioArchive platforms for automated clinical bio-banking, PXP platform for point-of-care cell-based therapies and CAR-TXpress platform for bio-manufacturing for immuno-oncology applications.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ThermoGenesis Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ThermoGenesis Holdings (THMO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ: THMO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ThermoGenesis Holdings's (THMO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ThermoGenesis Holdings (THMO) stock?

A

The latest price target for ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ: THMO) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 13, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.50 expecting THMO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1251.57% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ThermoGenesis Holdings (THMO)?

A

The stock price for ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ: THMO) is $0.6289 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ThermoGenesis Holdings (THMO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ThermoGenesis Holdings.

Q

When is ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) reporting earnings?

A

ThermoGenesis Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is ThermoGenesis Holdings (THMO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ThermoGenesis Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does ThermoGenesis Holdings (THMO) operate in?

A

ThermoGenesis Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.