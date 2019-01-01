ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc develops, commercializes and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company currently markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally-closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. It offers the AutoXpress and BioArchive platforms for automated clinical bio-banking, PXP platform for point-of-care cell-based therapies and CAR-TXpress platform for bio-manufacturing for immuno-oncology applications.