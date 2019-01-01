|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ: THMO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ThermoGenesis Holdings’s space includes: ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA), Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX), Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS), Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) and Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE).
The latest price target for ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ: THMO) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 13, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.50 expecting THMO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1251.57% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ: THMO) is $0.6289 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for ThermoGenesis Holdings.
ThermoGenesis Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ThermoGenesis Holdings.
ThermoGenesis Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.